Minnetonka’s 57-52 win over Eden Prairie in the semifinals of the Section 2AAAA Girls Basketball Tournament was such a good game that fans on both sides didn’t want it to end.
But it had to come to a conclusion. An opponent to face top-seeded Chaska in this week’s title game had to be determined.
Eden Prairie led for close to 90 percent of the game, so it was a very tough loss for Eagle coach Ellen Wiese and her players.
“We weren’t ahead at the time it counted,” Wiese said. “It was a very well-played game by both teams. It was right there for us to win with the girls executing the game plan perfectly until the end. Minnetonka made big shots late in the game.”
Eden Prairie got rolling early in the game and built its lead to 22-11 on a corner three-pointer by sophomore point guard Molly Lenz. A three-pointer by ninth-grade guard Ashley Fritz near the end of the first half sent the teams to their locker rooms with the Eagles holding a 28-20 lead.
In the second half, foul trouble changed the game for both teams. Nia Holloway picked up three fouls in the first half, which hampered her aggressiveness in blocking shots and rebounding. For Minnetonka, leading scorer Ki’ani Lockett fouled out in the second half with 8:22 remaining. Just before leaving the game, she hit a three-pointer to tied the score 41-41.
“With Ki’ani out, we had to rely on Desiree Ware to handle the ball more,” Minnetonka head coach Leah Dasovich said. “We handled the situation. Tori McKinney helped us with the ball handling.”
Ware not only handled the ball, but also scored key points down the stretch.
Two key plays put Minnetonka in control of the game for the first time. With 1:34 remaining senior Ellah Durkee nailed a three-pointer to put the Skippers ahead 52-49. After getting a stop at the other end, Ware was fouled and calmly sank both free throws for a 54-49 lead. She then made one of two from the line to make it 55-49.
Eden Prairie eighth-grader Tori Schlagel kept her team alive by hitting a three that cut the margin to 55-52 before Ware made two more free throws to settle the outcome. Minnetonka center Sophie Haydon grabbed the last rebound of the game on a missed Eden Prairie shot seconds before time expired.
Despite her exit on fouls, Lockett led Minnetonka with 14 points. Ninth-grade forward Emma Dasovich came up big with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, plus numerous screens to give teammates opening. Durkee sank 11 points, all at critical times in the game. Ware and McKinney scored eight each.
Lenz led Eden Prairie with 13 points, while Holloway scored 12 and senior guard Destinee Bursch added 10 in her final game as an Eagle. Savanna Jones had five points and Annika Anderson chipped in with four points.
Looking to the section title game, which will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Chaska High, Dasovich said, “Chaska is a similar team to Eden Prairie, so we won’t need to make a lot of tweaks in our game plan in practice this week. We know Chaska is a really good team and that we need to lock in on defense like we did against Eden Prairie in the second half.”
Minnetonka is 15-4 going into the championship game, while Chaska is 17-0. The Hawks lost two games to a COVID-19 situation during the regular season. One of them was a matchup against No. 1-ranked Hopkins.
