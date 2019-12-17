Tracy Cassano’s first season as Minnetonka High’s girls hockey coach has been everything she hoped it would be.
With previous head coaching positions at Rosemount, Chaska/Chanhassen and Burnsville, she is in her 16th season.
“I am having a blast,” she said after wins over North Wright County and Chaska/Chanhassen last week. “It is exciting to carry on the traditions of excellence and success in the Minnetonka program. I can’t praise our girls enough for the hard work they are putting in. This is a very unselfish team. It doesn’t matter to them who scores the goals, as long as it’s a Skipper.”
Minnetonka is 7-0 thus far, with their only losses coming against No. 1-ranked Andover and No. 2-ranked Edina.
The win at North Wright County was a character-builder for the Skippers, who fell behind early 2-0. Emily Bayless responded with a pair of goals, and Kayley Crawford added two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Minnetonka prevailed 4-3. Captain Lacey Martin supplied two assists.
Cassano said the team looked for leadership from senior captain and defenseman Maggie Nicholson when faced with the two-goal deficit.
“Maggie’s levelheadedness and leadership really came out,” the coach observed. “She was calm when we fell behind and kept everyone else calm. Her talent is obvious. She is one of the best defenseman in the country, but she has a lot of other special qualities.”
Nicholson had an assist and also scored the game-winning goal Dec. 12 as the Skippers overcame the hot goaltending of Olivia Rinzel for a 3-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen. Rinzel stopped 50 of 52 shots, and Minnetonka scored an empty-net goal to wrap it up.
Grace Sadura scored Minnetonka’s first goal of the evening on assists from Nicholson and Kylie Melz. Nicholson scored in the third period with assists from Rory Guilday and Ellie Alvarez. Bayless hit the open net on an assist from Lacey Martin.
Skipper goaltender Brynn Dulac stopped 13 of 14 shots to record the victory.
“We take pride in taking care of our own end,” Cassano said. “Brynn is consistently good. She makes all the saves she should make, plus some extra ones.”
Cassano added that the Skippers are willing to block shots and that the defenseman do a great job of breaking out of their zone with the puck.
Martin is the offensive leader with Bayless, Crawford and Nicholson providing consistent support.
Speaking to Martin’s talent, Cassano said, “Lacey is one of the hardest backcheckers I’ve seen and is tough on our penalty kill. Her wrist shot is unreal, and she’s especially good on the backhand.”
Next for Minnetonka is a game against Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Maple Grove Community Center. Traditionally, Maple Grove is a state tournament qualifier.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.