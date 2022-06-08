Most high school track teams would love to send a bus full of athletes to the State Meet, but this year Minnetonka will need at least two with all of the qualifiers between the boys and girls teams.
The girls go into the Class AAA ranks as one of the favorites along with Rosemount, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata. Edina will be a factor, as well, with senior Maddie Dahlien as a threat to win four gold medals.
“I don’t want to say we are the favorite,” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. But the longtime coach feels some of the same karma she had when her Skipper teams won state team titles in 2013 and 2014.
Success at state often begins with relays, and Minnetonka qualified all four of its relays for state in Section 2AAA competition last week at Waconia High.
The 4x100-meter relay of Zeal Kuku, Lucy Hiller, Ruby Pajibo and Briena Giebel won in 49.19. In the 4x200, Minnetonka took second place with Lindsey Koch, Charlotte Roehl, Giebel and Hiller running 1:45.34. Hiller’s anchor leg was the key.
The Skippers 4x400 won easily in 3:57.58 with Megan Corkery, Claire Kohler, Ella Graham and Kate LeBlanc. And in the 4x800, Minnetonka was first with Clair Cashman, Kira LeBlanc, Kate LeBlanc and Graham running 9:30.50.
Kate LeBlanc, one of the senior captains, added to her great day by winning the open 400 in 58.21.
“I ran a season best today, but it didn’t feel like it,” LeBlanc said after the 400. “I feel I have more in me. This time of year, anybody can be your competition.”
“Kate has contributed greatly to our success this season with her running and her leadership,” Reimer-Morgan said..
Ninth-grade star Zeal Kuku also had a great day with a win in the 200-meter dash in 25.46 and a second place in the 100 in 12.32.
Dynamic junior distance runner Maya Mor proved she is healthy again with a victory in the 800 and a second place in the 1600. Her 800 time was a personal record of 2:14.19. Teammate Graham also qualified in the 800 by placing second.
“Maya had two great performances coming back after her surgery,” Reimer-Morgan said. “And Ella is a solid, tough competitor.”
Minnetonka dominated in the hurdles with Pajibo, Kohler and Anna McKinney placing 1-2-3 in the 100-meter race. Pajibo and Kohler will advance to state. Kohler qualified in the 300 hurdles, as well, placing second behind Prior Lake’s Addyson White.
The field events highlights for Tonka were a win by Hiller in the triple jump with a best of 37 feet and a second place by Winona Stone in the high jump. Her 5-8 make tied her for the height of the day with Eden Prairie’s defending state champ Nia Holloway, who won by the tie-breaker of fewer misses. Mya Folken of Tonka cleared 5-6 to qualify for state by standard.
“We did not qualify a thrower for state, but Jenna Krueger, Carly Pfeffer and Ashlyn Baker placed 3-4-5 in the discus and Carly was fourth in the shot put,” Reimer-Morgan said.
With scoring in all areas, Minnetonka won the section team championship. But most importantly, the Skippers have a large group advancing to state.
