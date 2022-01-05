At the Minnetonka High football banquet Dec. 4, head coach Mark Esch introduced seven Skippers who won All-West District berths in Class 6A this season.
In addition, four Skippers made all-district honorable mention. The Skippers had their best season since their Prep Bowl appearance of 2018 with an 8-2 record this year.
Esch talked about his all-district players, beginning with 6-2, 190-pound senior quarterback Will Martin.
“Will is a great leader and a two-year starter at quarterback,” the coach said. “He was bigger and stronger this year and more accurate with his passes.”
Martin completed 129 passes in 178 attempts for 1,574 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing only four interceptions.
Going into the 2021 season, Martin’s thought was, “I don’t think any of us knew what to expect.” At the end of the season, his comment was, “It was a great year overall.”
Martin had a special bond with coach Esch. “I love playing for him,” the quarterback said. “He worked a lot with me on improving mechanics and footwork.”
Of the eight wins Minnetonka had this season, two stood out to Martin. One was a 31-7 victory over Centennial, the other was a 23-20 win over State Tournament qualifier St. Michael-Albertville. “We shut down Centennial’s offense,” Martin said. “Against St. Michael-Albertville our defense made a stop to win the game.”
Two of Martin’s favorite targets, seniors Joey Gendreau and Cade Conzemius helped the passing game perform at high efficiency. “Joey really shined and delivered for us all year,” Esch said. “Cade was our leading pass catcher and worked hard in the offseason to get lot stronger.”
“I thought our receiving corps was the best in the state,” Martin said. “They made my job easy.”
Conzemius had 43 catches for 393 yards and Gendreau caught 39 passes for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Speaking of strong, it’s hard to find a high school player stronger than Minnetonka’s 6-3, 275-pound junior All-West District tackle Jack Liwienski.
“Jack is a special kid,” Esch said. “He’s big, strong and fast. He played both ways in the offensive and defensive lines.”
Bret Worley, a senior linebacker and running back, started both ways to earn his All-West District award. “Bret is a devastating player on defense,” Esch said. “He made a lot of tackles for losses this year.”
Worley had 38 tackles, including three sacks in his final season. Nine of his tackles were behind the line of scrimmage to give him team leadership in that category.
The other two all-district players tackled with the best of them. Senior Will Richman, an undersized linebacker at 5-9 and 190 pounds, is known for his grit and determination.
“Will is a coach’s dream,” Esch said. “He’s not the tallest or the fastest, but he plays with so much heart.”
Richman led the Skippers with 97 tackles, which included two sacks.
Ballhawk Evan Swenson intercepted seven passes this season and turned one of the thefts into a pick six. “Evan is very good in pass coverage and could come up and make tackles,” Esch said. Swenson finished with 35 tackles.
The honorable mention players for Minnetonka included the McCalla brothers, senior two-way lineman Andrew and junior running back Jacob. Andrew added toughness to the lines along with Liwienski. Jacob led the Skippers in rushing and scoring with 701 yards and eight touchdowns. Andrew made 46 tackles.
Tyler Lien, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, earned honorable mention with his all-around play. “Tyler started for three years at a number of positions [including quarterback as a sophomore],” Esch noted.
Senior Prentice Wheatley earned honorable mention mainly for his play at outside linebacker. He also returned kicks. “Prentice is one of our best tacklers,” Esch said at the end of the season. Wheatley was second in tackles behind Richman with 73. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Summing up the season, QB I Martin said, “We had great fan support this year. Our football team brought the community together. It was good to see the stands full again [after attendance was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season].”
Team Awards
In addition to the All-West District awards, Minnetonka football players received team awards at the banquet. Gendreau was named Offensive Player of the Year and Richman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Wheatley won the award for Best Special Teams Player. The Best Teammate Award was shared by senior offensive lineman Bubba Moore and senior running back Benjamin Aeshliman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.