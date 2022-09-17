If Minnetonka High’s homecoming football game against Champlin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, is anything like the Skippers’ home opener last week, fans will be on the edge of their seats - or standing - the entire night.

In the Sept. 16 game against Maple Grove, the Skippers were in it all the way before losing the contest 41-27. Two teams known for defense seldom give up that many points, but the offenses on both sides were just that good.

