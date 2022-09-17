If Minnetonka High’s homecoming football game against Champlin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, is anything like the Skippers’ home opener last week, fans will be on the edge of their seats - or standing - the entire night.
In the Sept. 16 game against Maple Grove, the Skippers were in it all the way before losing the contest 41-27. Two teams known for defense seldom give up that many points, but the offenses on both sides were just that good.
Maple Grove controlled the ball about 60 percent of the time with 287 rushing yards on 46 carries. However, when Minnetonka had the ball, junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic found magic in the air, passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns, while connecting on 22 of 28 attempts. Senior running back Jacob McCalla was somewhat limited on the ground with 45 yards on 13 carries, but he did score on a 3-yard pass from Spasojevic and on a 5-yard run, both in the fourth quarter. Spasojevic’s other touchdown pass to Roman Johnson covered 15 yards. Hudson Poole returned a fumble 65 yards for Minnetonka’s other touchdown.
Maple Grove quarterback Jacob Kilzer was almost as accurate as Spasojevic, completing nine of 14 attempts for 82 yards and one touchdown. The Crimson’s ground game was led by Kilzer, as well. He rushed 20 times for 131 yards. Teammate Jordan Olagbaju added 112 yards on 13 carries, which gave him 8.6 yards per carry. Six receivers each had at least one catch for Maple Grove. Riley Bilotta led with three catches.
Minnetonka had six receivers with catches. Duke Richardson led the way with eight receptions for 103 yards and Roman Johnson caught six balls for 65 yard. McCalla caught five passes out of the backfield for 20 yards. Joran Thomsen caught two passes for 26 yards and Bennett Worre grabbed one for a 19-yard gain.
With Maple Grove featuring a ground game, Minnetonka defenders had to make a lot of tackles. Jack Yerhot led the Skippers with 10 stops, including five solos, while Aidan Boehle had seven stops, among them five solos. Luke Larson also made seven tackles with five solos. Tobias Williams contributed eight tackles. Isaiah Harris and Sam Shiff each made six and Joseph Viger, Antonio Zullo and Ryan Olson had five apiece.
Champlin Park, this week’s Tonka opponent, has a similar reliance on the running game as Maple Grove. The Rebels controlled the ball with their ground game in edging Wayzata 14-12 in a Week 2 game at Wayzata.
With a 2-1 record so far, Minnetonka has a chance to keep pace with last year’s overall season record of 8-2.
