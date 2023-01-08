The Minnetonka High boys basketball team has a 38-mile bus ride to Buffalo for the Lake Conference opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Buffalo has an experienced team and an 8-0 record in non-conference games, but on Thursday night they’ll be facing a Minnetonka team that might have the best starting lineup in the conference with Alex Jones, Ibrahim El-Amin and Andy Stefonowicz as the guards and the Cain brothers, Jalen and Jordan, as the forwards.

Tags

Load comments