The Minnetonka High boys basketball team has a 38-mile bus ride to Buffalo for the Lake Conference opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Buffalo has an experienced team and an 8-0 record in non-conference games, but on Thursday night they’ll be facing a Minnetonka team that might have the best starting lineup in the conference with Alex Jones, Ibrahim El-Amin and Andy Stefonowicz as the guards and the Cain brothers, Jalen and Jordan, as the forwards.
Minnetonka is 5-2 for the season.
“We are finding our rhythm at both ends of the floor,” Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl said. “We are only a couple of possessions away from being 7-0 for the season.”
The Skippers finished the holiday break by beating a good Mahtomedi team 77-68. El-Amin was on fire in that ballgame with 24 points. Stefonowicz added 15 points, while Jones and Jordan Cain scored 12 each. Any member of the starting five is capable of scoring 20 points on any given night, which makes the Skippers a difficult team to guard.
“Against Buffalo, we will need a total team effort,” coach Tesdahl said. The Bison are taller than the Skippers with several boys in the 6-5 to 6-6 range. Jalen Cain at 6-3 is the Skippers’ tallest starters, but Tesdahl feels both Cain brothers can guard anyone at the 4 and 5 positions.
“When we play Lake Conference opponents, we have to be ready to play the full 36 minutes, and sometimes more,” Tesdahl said.
Going into the first round of conference play this week, Hopkins stands 10-1, Buffalo is undefeated, Eden Prairie is 6-1 and Wayzata is 5-3 with five wins in a row. Edina is 4-4 with new head coach Jon Bryant.
Tesdahl has confidence in his team against any opponent. “We have done a good job of carrying over what we work on in practice to the games,” he said. “We had two of the best games of the season [beating White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi] during the holidays.”
