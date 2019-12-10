During his two seasons as head boys basketball coach at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Bryce Tesdahl emphasized the running game and fans filled the Raptors’ gym.
New to Minnetonka High this year, Tesdahl wants to bring the same excitement to the West Gym.
“The style we’re playing is fun for the fans and also fun for our players,” said Tesdahl, whose boys won two of their first three games to open the season last week. “We want to get up and down the floor and with early transitions for uncontested shots. We are playing well offensively, and hopefully the defense will catch up with the offense.”
Minnetonka opened the season with an 88-66 win over the Orono Spartans with Cameron Steele scoring 28 points and Riley O’Connor adding 26. Jalen Cain also reached double figures with 10 points, while J.T. Gaffney scored eight and Cohen Kellogg had seven. A big 53-point first half keyed the victory.
Tesdahl talked about his high scorers, Steele and O’Connor.
“There is so much talent in the state right now,” he said. “Cameron and Riley are flying under the radar.”
Steele, who stands 6-8, is a scoring threat both inside and outside and a returning All-Lake Conference player.
“Cameron is willing to post up, and he can also step out and score,” Tesdahl said.
The Skippers’ second game of the season didn’t go as well as the first, and the result was an 89-68 loss at Prior Lake. Almost half of Prior Lake’s points came from 6-10 senior forward Dawson Garcia, a fourth-year starter. He had 39. Steele led Minnetonka with 18 points and O’Connor had 12. Brock Banken joined them in double figures with 11, while Gaffney and Kellogg each scored six.
Minnetonka returned to the win column on Saturday with an 89-73 win over Mahtomedi in a neutral-site game at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Steele was on target for 38 points.
The Suburban East Conference, where Tesdahl coached the last two years with East Ridge, is a very good conference. But Tesdahl regards the Lake Conference as a step up.
“A lot of people realize that the Lake is probably the best conference in the state,” he said. “Because of the talent level and the coaching, there is not a lot of room for mistakes.”
Next for the Skippers is a 7 p.m. game against Farmington Friday, Dec. 13, at Farmington High School.
