Minnetonka had a chance to finish fourth all alone in Lake Conference boys basketball, but a 74-51 loss to Edina March 2 cost the Skippers their opportunity.
With Minnetonka, Edina and St. Michael-Albertville all finishing Lake play 4-8, there aren’t enough fourth-place trophies to go around. Buffalo might join the 4-8 group, as well, unless the Bison score an upset win over Lake champion Wayzata this week.
In the first Minnetonka-Edina meeting this year, the Hornets played without 6-10 junior forward Brady Helgren, who was sidelined with an eye injury.
Helgren was clearly the difference-maker in the March 2 rematch at Edina’s gym. He scored 29 points and also led Edina on the boards.
Junior guard Gabe Jobe added 21 points for the Hornets. Jalen Cain led Minnetonka with 17 points and freshman guard Andy Stefonowicz was next with 11 points. Vlad Ciubotaru contributed eight points and Chase McPherson scored seven.
In its other Lake game last week, Minnetonka defeated St. Michael-Albertville 54-51. Stefonowicz was hot from the outside and led the Skippers with 19 points. Jalen Cain added 15 points and his younger brother Jordan was next with seven points.
The Skipper boys will host St. Louis Park in a 7 p.m. non-conference game Friday, March 12, at Minnetonka High’s West Gym.
