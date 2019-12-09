Second place in the state Class AA girls hockey rankings was on the line Saturday in a matinee game between No. 2 Edina and No. 3 Minnetonka at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
It was close for two periods, with Edina taking a 2-1 lead into the final 17 minutes, then the Hornets scored two more goals for a 4-1 victory. Undefeated Andover remains No. 1 in the rankings.
“We don’t have to say much to get the girls ready to play Minnetonka,” said Edina head coach Sami Reber, whose team has won the state Class AA title each of the last three seasons.
The difference in this meeting was Edina’s ability to capitalize on power plays. Minnetonka took five penalties to just two for Edina.
Katie Davis, Edina’s senior forward, got the Hornets going with a power play in the first period with Hannah Chorske assisting. Then in the second period, the teams traded unassisted goals with Gwen Hendrikson scoring for Edina and Kayley Crawford scoring for Minnetonka.
Early in the third period, Edina regained a two-goal lead when Berit Lindborg scored from Vivian Jungels. Later on, Davis netted her second power-play goal with Chorske again assisting.
Winning goalie Uma Corniea made 13 saves on 14 Minnetonka shots. Brynn Dulac, the Skippers’ goalie, stopped 20 of 24 shots.
With the victory, Edina improved to 6-1-0 overall. The Hornets’ only loss came at the hands of Andover, 1-0, in the season opener.
In its other game last week, Minnetonka posted a 6-1 victory over the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights.
Captain Lacey Martin led the Skippers with a pair of goals, while teammates Kylie Melz, Josie Helling, Mandi Soderholm and Ellie Alvarez each scored a goal.
Dulac was nearly flawless, stopping 21 of 22 shots.
Next for the Skippers is a game against Chaska/Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Chaska Community Center.
Minnetonka will not have a game this weekend, as the team prepares for a key matchup against Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Tonka boys are 1-4-0
Minnetonka’s boys hockey team suffered two close losses last week, falling to Prior Lake 3-1 Dec. 5 and St. Thomas Academy 3-2 Dec. 7.
Braedon Lacomy scored Minnetonka’s goal against Prior Lake. Teddy Lagerback and Tyler Kueppers had assists. Goalie Brandon Shantz made 19 saves for the Skippers.
In Saturday night’s game at St. Thomas Academy, the Skippers had a 31-24 edge in shots on goal, but came up just short.
Liam Worms scored Minnetonka’s first goal with assists from Dylan Zitzloff and Petter Morgan. Graham Harris scored the second goal with James Miller and Hunter Newhouse assisting.
