When Minnetonka High was passing out uniforms at the beginning of the season, the coaching staff didn’t have a traditional pitcher’s number for senior Karsten Kismal, but that was OK. All he wanted was a uniform and a chance to play.
No. 3 looked good in two relief appearances, so Skipper head coach Paul Twenge gave him his first starting assignment March 5 in a Lake Conference game against Eden Prairie. Kismal responded by pitching Minnetonka’s first complete game of the season in a 4-1 victory. The win evened Minnetonka’s season record at 5-5.
“Karsten finished with 87 pitches,” head coach Twenge noted. “We walked two and Eden Prairie’s only run was unearned.”
While he tried a new starting pitcher, Twenge also gave his team a new approach to competing.
“I want them to win the inning,” he said. “And they played seven one-inning games. We made a couple of errors the first inning, but played well the rest of the game. We finally got some guys on base and came through with key hits. Danny Davis had two hits for us. Josh Daniel had a hit as the DH and Andrew Uglum hit a sacrifice fly. Minnetonka scored one run in each of the first four innings.
“For us to be successful, it revolves around pitching,” Twenge continued. The Skipper coach was encouraged by the pitching of Ryan Lambert and Fritz Meyer, who came through with wins over Grand Rapids and Totino-Grace in a doubleheader on May 1. With the arrival of a new month, Minnetonka’s pitchers have found the control component that could carry them to continued success in the second half of the season.
The Skippers will rely on senior leadership as they strive for an improved record. Nineteen of the 21 varsity players are seniors, the only exception being junior pitcher-first baseman Jake Margo and junior outfielder Blake Singh.
