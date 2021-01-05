A wide range of athletes made history in Minnetonka despite the COVID-19 interruptions of 2020.
Among these athletes are pros collegians and preps. Hockey player Jake Gardiner finished his ninth season in the NHL, while another Minnetonka High graduate, Jimmy Schuldt, picked up his first NHL point.
Town team baseball stars Brandon Broxey, Donny Erdall, Blaine Rutledge and Joe Shallenberger led the Minnetonka Millers to their 15th state title.
Many high school athletes won college scholarships and led their teams to postseason honors.
Following are the sports staff’s choices for Athletes of the Year for 2020.
Marli Bertagnoli
The Minnetonka senior forward and captain, Marli Bertagnoli, made first-team All-State for the Skippers girls soccer team. She scored one of the goals as Minnetonka upset Lake champion Edina in the Section 2AA championship match at the Braemar Dome.
Bobby Brink
The former Minnetonka High hockey star had a strong rookie season with the University of Denver in 2019-20 with 24 points in 28 games. A draft choice of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, Bobby Brink said he chose Denver because of “its culture and coaches.”
Brandon Broxey
The Minnetonka Millers town team baseball pitcher, Brandon Broxey, had one of his best seasons this summer, winning 11 and losing 1 as the local ball club won a state-record 15th state championship.
Elvestrom Sisters
In the history of Lake Conference girls tennis, the Elvestroms are the first pair of sisters ever to finish undefeated over the course of a season. Junior captain Annika Elvestrom was a combined 12-0 in singles and doubles, while ninth-grader Karina was a combined 14-0.
Kali Engeman
The Minnetonka High girls volleyball captain was named first-team All-State after leading the Skippers to a 12-3 record this fall. In addition to being a standout on the court, Kali Engeman is a 4.0 student, who won All-Lake Conference honors each of the past three seasons. She has a scholarship to play for Georgia Tech.
Donny Erdall
With more than 1,000 strikeouts during a storied career as the Minnetonka town baseball team’s ace pitcher, Donny Erdall, led the Millers to their 15th state Class A title in 2020.
Jake Gardiner
After playing his first eight NHL seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jake Gardiner joined the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-2 defenseman finished his first year in Carolina with 24 points on 4 goals and 20 assists.
Nick Gilles
The Minnetonka sophomore cross country runner Nick Gilles accomplished a rare double in 2020 with victories in the Lake Conference and Section 6AA races.. The last Minnetonka runner to do that was Gilles’ coach, Jeff Renlund, in 1985.
Charlie Glockner
The Minnetonka High graduate proved to be one of the best goalies in all of Junior hockey last season. Playing for the Amarillo (Texas) Bulls, he had an 18-5-0 record with a goals-against average of 1.73 and a save percentage of .926.
Jaxen Iverson
In his second season as a full-time starter for the Minnetonka High football team, captain Jaxen Iverson was the Skippers’ reception leader with 36 catches. He doubled as a defense back for coach Mark Esch.
Abby Kapeller
Possibly the best high school swimmer in Minnesota this fall, senior Abby Kapeller won four gold medals as the season ended with a Minnetonka championship in the Section 2AA Aquatics Meet. The 12-time All-American has a scholarship to swim for the University of Virginia next season.
Lacey Martin
Minnetonka’s senior center Lacey Martin led the girls hockey team in scoring and made the All-Lake Conference team as the Skippers earned a State Class AA Tournament berth and took home the third-place trophy.
Maya Mor
The Minnetonka High sophomore finished second in the Lake Conference Girls Cross Country Meet to win All-Lake honors. For the season, Mor was second to Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky in the conference individual standings.
Maggie Nicholson
Minnetonka High’s girls hockey team finished third in the state in 2020, thanks largely to Maggie Nicholson’s first-team All-State performance on defense. Midway through the 2019-20 season, she took a break from Lake Conference hockey to lead Team USA to first place in the 18-and-Under World Championships.
Dylan Olson
Minnetonka High’s senior forward Dylan Olson won first-team All-State boys soccer honors for the second straight year. In 13 games this fall, Olson scored 19 goals. He had six of those goals to tie a Lake Conference single-game record during a 10-0 win over Hopkins.
Kelsey Phillips
Phillips, a Minnetonka High sophomore, was one of eight Skippers to go undefeated in tennis this fall. She finished with a 14-0 record, playing mostly first doubles with ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom.
Eli Quist
Minnetonka High’s boys Alpine skiing captain earned third place in the state meet with a combined time of 1:12.12 for his two runs.
Faith Robinson
In her first season of NCAA Division I track and field with Villanova University, Minnetonka’s Faith Robinson placed ninth in the long jump at the Big East Conference Meet. She was a six-year track letter winner at Minnetonka High and also starred in diving and gymnastics.
Blaine Rutledge
Hitting for average and hitting with power, center fielder Blaine Rutledge was the offensive catalyst for the state-champion Minnetonka Millers Class A baseball team.
Jimmy Schuldt
Former Minnetonka High and St. Cloud State University hockey star Jimmy Schuldt recorded an assist in his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights this fall.
Sarah Shahbaz
In her second season of Minnetonka High varsity girls tennis, Shahbaz was perfect with a record of 12-0 in a combination of first singles and first doubles matches.
Joe Shallenberger
Minnetonka Millers town team baseball star Joe Shallenberger holds franchise records in almost every offensive category. In 2020 the right fielder led the Millers to their 15th state Class A amateur title.
Abby Stanwood
Sophomore Abby Stanwood helped the Minnetonka High volleyball team to a 12-3 overall record and second place in the Lake Conference standings. She was named to the All-Lake Conference team.
Cameron Steele
Minnetonka’s dead-eye 6-8 boys basketball forward Cameron Steele averaged 24 points per game in his senior season for the Skippers’ new head coach Bryce Tesdahl.
Nick Thimsen
A .470 hitter and flawless right fielder for the Excelsior American Legion Baseball team, Nick Thimsen led the Fire Club to the championship in the season-ending, 16-team Metro Invitational. Prior to joining the Fire Club, Thimsen played as for the Concordia University-St. Paul baseball team.
Ben Tolkinen
In his third season with the Minnetonka High football team, Ben Tolkinen won All-West District honors in Class 6A. He was the Skippers’ leading rusher and one of the leading tacklers as a linebacker on defense.
Sam Tyrpa
In athletics, nothing beats perfection. Pitcher Sam Tyrpa had an overall career record of 31-0 for the Excelsior Legion baseball team. He pitched the championship game as the Fire Club defeated St. Michael-Albertville in the Metro Invitational.
