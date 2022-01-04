Each year, choosing the Athletes of the Year in the Minnetonka area seems to be a tougher task for the Sun Sailor sports staff.
So many athletes from Minnetonka and the surrounding towns of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior and Greenwood achieved great success in 2021.
Team highlights included Minnetonka High qualifying for the State Baseball Tournament and Skipper girls teams winning state titles in tennis and aquatics.
In the following piece, we will recognize Minnetonka’s best of 2021 in high school, college and professional sports. Look for the names of your favorite local athletes who made it a year to remember.
Hanna Baskin
As a senior in 202021, Hanna Baskin made All-Lake Conference teams in girls hockey and lacrosse. She led the Skipper lacrosse girls in assists with 31.
Bella Buenting
Minnetonka High graduate Bella Buenting became the first Skipper to earn a college scholarship as a triathlete. She competes in national events for Daemen College.
Elena Cantwell
Minnetonka’s sophomore gymnast made a splash in the 2021 State Class AA Meet with a 15th-place finish in the all-around competition.
Cade Conzemius
The Minnetonka wide receiver had a great year on the football field that led to him accepting an offer to join the University of Minnesota program next fall. Cade Conzemius’ numbers for 2021 included 43 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns.
Paige Dillon
Minnetonka High won the state Class AA girls aquatics title in 2021 with sophomore Paige Dillon as one of the major swimmers. She competed on two state-champion relays and also starred in individual events, taking fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Brynn Dulac
As a senior for the Minnetonka High girls hockey team in 2020-21, Brynn Dulac set a new record for save percentage at her school with .943. She made All-Lake Conference and All-State and is now playing for Cornell University of the Ivy League. Her season highlight with Cornell was a 4-0 shutout win over Mercyhurst Oct. 23.
Elvestrom Sisters
The Minnetonka High girls tennis team won the state Class AA championship in 2021. Sisters Annika and Karina Elvestrom added to that success by taking the state doubles championship. It was the second state doubles championship in a row for Annika, who finished her high school career with a two-year winning streak in individual matches.
Donny Erdall
As pitching ace for the Minnetonka Millers town baseball team, righthander Donny Erdall led his team to state with a 10-1 record. For his career with the Millers, he is the all-time leader in wins with 120.
Jake Gardiner
Now in his 10th season as a National Hockey League defenseman, former Minnetonka High All-Stater Jake Gardiner has a $16.2 million-dollar contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. His previous team was the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Joey Gendreau
In his senior season with the Minnetonka High football team, Joey Gendreau was one of the top receivers in state Class 6A. He caught 39 passes for 480 yards and led Skipper receivers with seven touchdowns.
Nick Gilles
No one could catch Minnetonka High junior Nick Gilles as he raced to the state Class AAA boys cross country championship at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Charlie Glockner
Former Minnetonka High boys hockey goalie Charlie Glockner is now playing Division I for Northern Michigan University. He beat the University of St. Thomas earlier this season and made a season-high 29 saves in a 5-4 loss to Bemidji State.
Rory Guilday
The Minnetonka girls hockey defenseman, Rory Guilday, led her team to third place in the State Class AA Tournament and was named her school’s Athena Award winner as the most outstanding senior female athlete.
Abby Hoiska
Hopkins girls soccer star Abby Hoiska was named first-team All-State in 2021 for leading the Royals to second places in Lake Conference and Section 6AA competition. She scored 15 goals.
Austin Hunter
An outstanding three-sport athlete at Minnetonka High, 2021 graduate Austin Hunter finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 1:56.52 in the State Class AA Boys Track Meet.
Duke Kiffin
In his senior season at Minnetonka 2021 graduate Duke Kiffin made All-Lake Conference as a hockey defenseman and then helped the Skippers gain a State Tournament baseball berth as the starting second baseman.
Claire Kohler
In her first season with the Minnetonka High girls track team, Claire Kohler finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at the State Class AA Meet. Her time was 44.48 seconds.
JD Landstrom
It seems Minnetonka High always has one or two of the best skiers in the State Boys Alpine Meet. This year it was J.D. Landstrom’s turn as he placed ninth in state at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Kiani Lockett
This winter Minnetonka High girls basketball guard Kiani Lockett has the rare opportunity to join a short list of athletes who have won state hoops titles at two schools. She won a state Class 3A title at DeLaSalle before moving to Minnetonka as a junior in 2020. She made All-Lake in her first season with the Skippers.
Kate LeBlanc
Now in her senior year with the Minnetonka High girls cross country and track teams, Kate LeBlanc is one of the captains in both sports. She has state track and cross country medals on a glowing resume.
Will Martin
The left-handed quarterback had a brilliant senior year with the Minnetonka High football team, leading the Skippers to an 8-2 record. Final stats showed Will Martin with 1,574 air yards, 16 touchdowns and a 72.5 completion percentage. He was named to the all-district team.
Fritz Meyer
The Minnetonka High baseball team’s ace pitcher, senior Fritz Meyer, overcame early-spring control problems to post a 4-2 record and lead his club to a state berth.
Ian Meyer
Minnetonka High golfer Ian Meyer just missed medalist honors with a second-place finish in the State Class AA Boys Golf Tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
K’Andre Miller
Former Minnetonka High hockey defenseman K’Andre Miller made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers in the 2020-21 season. He finished his first year, playing 53 games and chalking up 12 points on five goals and seven assists.
Regan Miller
Senior Regan Miller of the Minnetonka High girls aquatics team won silver medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles during the State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota. In addition, she won a gold medal in the 200 medley relay and a silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay.
Maya Mor
In her sophomore track season in 2021, Minnetonka endurance athlete Maya Mor took third place in the 1,600-meter run at the State Class AA Girls Track Meet. Her time was 5:03.49. Unfortunately, she missed the cross country season with an injury.
Hunter Newhouse
Star forward Hunter Newhouse led Minnetonka High in boys hockey scoring as a senior with 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists. He now plays in the Junior ranks for the Keani River Bears.
Jack Olson
Minnetonka High’s boys soccer team won the Lake Conference title in 2021 with senior Jack Olson leading a strong effort on the defensive side.
Ruby Pajibo
Minnetonka High track star Ruby Pajibo finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the State Class AA Track Meet with a time of 14.56 seconds.
Will Richman
Minnetonka football coach Mark Esch has coached many great linebackers during his successful career, but few can match this year’s Skipper captain, Will Richman, who ended the season with 96 tackles in nine games.
Faith Robinson
Former Minnetonka High All-State track runner and jumper Faith Robinson competed for Villanova University in 2021. She had a dozen top-ten finishes in various meets, competing mostly in the long jump and the 100-meter dash.
Sarah Shahbaz
Minnetonka junior Sarah Shahbaz extended her personal winning streak to 55 in capturing the state Class AA singles championship. The Skippers also won the state team title by defeating The Blake School in the finals.
Joe Shallenberger
Town team baseball legend Joe Shallenberger led the Minnetonka Millers to a 39-8-1 record in 2021. The right fielder-first baseman added to his Miller career records that now stand at 1,177 hits, 1,021 RBIs and 209 home runs.
Winona Stone
At the 2021 State Girls Track Meet, Minnetonka sophomore Winona Stone earned second place in the high jump with a best of 5 feet, 5 inches.
Ben Sigel
Former prep golf champion Ben Sigel of Minnetonka had a sensational year for Kansas University. He scores counted in 22 of the 25 events and his low round for the season was 67 in the Hawkeye Invitational.
Matt Wilkinson
The University of Minnesota men’s cross country team placed third in the 2021 Big Ten Conference Meet. Former Minnetonka High runner Matt Wilkinson was the second finisher for the Gophers.
Zack Zaetta
In his senior year with the Minnetonka High baseball team, Zack Zaetta was not only the starting shortstop, but also saved four games as a relief pitcher. He was named to the All-Lake and All-State teams.
Grace Zumwinkle
The former Ms. Hockey of Minnesota for Breck School completed her senior year with the University of Minnesota skaters in 2020-21. She had 24 points in 20 games with 17 goals and seven assists and is preparing to play for Team USA in the Olympics.
