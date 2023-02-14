Stella Stinnett

Minnetonka sophomore Stella Stinnett competes in the Section 5 Alpine Skiing Championships Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. (Photo by Mark Trockman - trockstock.com)

The boys Alpine skiing team from Minnetonka High qualified for state by winning the Section 5 title Feb. 7 at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, Wis.

Minnetonka was set to compete in state as the defending champion Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The meet was not completed by the time this week’s Sun Sailor went to press.

Tags

Load comments