The boys Alpine skiing team from Minnetonka High qualified for state by winning the Section 5 title Feb. 7 at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, Wis.
Minnetonka was set to compete in state as the defending champion Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The meet was not completed by the time this week’s Sun Sailor went to press.
“Our boys skied really well in the section meet,” Minnetonka head coach Dave Gartner said. “Our top skiers, seniors Stephen Reddington, JD Landstrom and Marley Barrett have all been with us for four years. We are going to state, hoping they can do it again.”
The other skiers on Tonka’s varsity are all capable of posting a counting score in any meet. They are senior Jack Wipson and freshmen Steve Conlin and Oscar Anderson.
Coach Gartner thought the Skippers would be the favorites at state, based on their experience and success this season and last. However, he said, “I don’t see all of the teams around the state during the regular season. We ski mainly against the other Lake Conference teams - Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins and Wayzata. Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished second in our section and has a very good team. In the past, some of the South Suburban Conference teams - Prior Lake, Eagan, Lakeville South - have been very good.”
In the section meet, competition for the No. 1 spot was intense. West Lutheran High’s Josh Nelson was the champion with runs of 29.24 and 29.99 seconds for a total of 59.23. Second place went to Jaggen Qie of Wayzata with runs of 29.46 and 30.73 for a 1:00.19 total time. Reddington of the Skipper was third with 1:001.51. Irondale’s Anthony Petkov was fourth with 1:00.62 and Tonka’s Landstrom rounded out the top five with 1:01.34.
Conlin was third among the Skippers and seventh overall with 1:02.22. Minnetonka’s Anderson earned 11th place with 1:03.52.
Girls Alpine
Minnetonka High’s girls Alpine skiers did not qualify for state as a team. But Marissa Witte and Stella Stinnett earned state individual berths. Witte finished third in the section with a combined time of 1:05.93 for two runs. Stinnett was close behind in fourth place with her combined time of 1:06.26.
Ella Dols of St. Cloud won the section championship and Vivien Pihlstrom from The Blake School finished second.
Other notables from Lake Conference teams include Wayzata’s Sonja Pendergast (sixth with 1:06.98), Wayzata’s Mia Duffy (11th with 1:11.06) and Hopkins’ Megan Roesler (12 with 1:11.40).
