In every Alpine skiing meet Minnetonka has had this winter, the results have been the same - Victory for the Skipper boys and victory for the Skipper girls.
With just one more meet to win, head coach Dave Gartner liked Minnetonka’s chances in the State Meet Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Minnetonka’s toughest competition on the boys side in Biwabik was expected to come from Lake Conference runner-up Edina. Stillwater and Hastings are other contenders.
“Edina’s top two - Adam Berghult and Will Utendorfer - have consistently finished ahead of our top guys this year,” Gartner said. “But our third and fourth skiers have finished better than theirs. We have to ski well to beat Edina.”
“We had four of the top 10 skiers in the Section 5 Meet,” Gartner noted.
West Lutheran’s Josh Nelson won the individual title with a combined time of 58.80 Feb. 8 at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, Wis.
Minnetonka’s high place winners took over after Nelson. Stephen Reddington took second place in 1:00.20 and teammate Marley Barrett was third in 1:01.41. JD Landstrom gave the Skippers fifth place in 1:01.92 and Evan Jones was 10th in 1:04.05. Steve Conlin and Caden Meyer are the other members of Minnetonka’s section boys champs.
Wayzata finished fourth in Section 5 with Jaggen Qie finishing 10th overall. Other Trojans who skied are Aidan Eagon, Caden Sipe, William Swenson, Andy Corbett and Tom Leick.
Hopkins earned seventh place in the team standings with Lincoln Heath, Scott Jenson, Haaken Dohse, Bergen Huseth, Jackson Risser and Noah Day.
On the girls side, Minnetonka answered a challenge from The Blake School, holding off the Bears 389-369.
Riviera Wock of Orono won the section individual title with a combined time of 1:00.77 and second was Blake’s Ava Pihlstrom in 1:00.97.
Minnetonka took four of the top 12 spots with these performances - Bella Kelly (fourth in 1:01.70), Marisa Witte (seventh in 1:01.94), Stella Pachmayer (eighth in 1:03.12) and Stella Stinnett (12th in 1:05.12). Other members of the championship squad are Sephina Switz and Abby Weigel.
The Blake School’s Section 5 runner-up team includes the Pihlstrom sisters, Ava and Vivien, along with Mackenzie Higgins, Lily Erlandson, Kate Rekas and Martha Hughes.
Hopkins finished sixth in the team standings with Megan Roesler, Sami Armitage, Marly Jenson, Emily Kanitz, Grace Swiggum and Marit Erickson. Wayzata placed eighth with Annika Pendergast, Sonja Pendergast, Mia Duffy, Grace Anderson, Carmela Kragenbring and Paige Kurtenbach.
Gartner expected girls challenges from Stillwater, Hill-Murray and Hermantown at the State Meet.
“For both the boys team and the girls team, I feel like we have a very good chance,” the Skipper coach concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.