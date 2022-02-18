Minnetonka High’s Alpine skiing teams earned a rare double by winning boys and girls state championships Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
“In the six years I have coached here, we had never won both championships in the same season,” Skipper head coach Dave Gartner said. “We are pretty excited. Going into the meet, I thought that if we skied well we might win both. This makes up for last year when neither of our teams made it to the State Meet.”
How was it possible to become the double state champs?
“We’re big on fundamentals,” Gartner said. “And in competition, we rely on technique.”
One of the keys to finishing first at state is to have your skiers stand. The Skipper boys had setbacks when one of the six skiers didn’t finish and another lost time on the second run with a miscue. That left the outcome of the meet on the performance of freshman Steve Conlin.
“There was a ton of pressure on Steve,” coach Gartner said. “He was able to calm his nerves and come through.”
With Conlin banking the winning points, Minnetonka scored 170 to 144 for Lake Conference rival Edina, the second-place finisher. Eden Prairie made it a podium sweep for the Lake by taking third place and Edina senior captain Adam Berghult was the individual winner.
Stephen Reddington led Minnetonka with a fifth-place individual finish. His first run was 38.04 seconds and his second was 37.23 for a total time of 1:15.27.
JD Landstrom was second for the Skippers in 1:16.22. Conlin was Minnetonka’s No. 3 with 1:20.86 and Evan Jones joined the scorers in 1:20.86. Marley Barrett and Caden Meyer rounded out the gold-medal squad.
On the girls side, Minnetonka’s victory margin was much tighter, with the Skippers edging Stillwater 156-150. The Blake School finished third with 143 points.
Marisa Witte led the Skippers with runs of 39.72 and 40.93 for a 1:20.65 total. Bella Kelly, Minnetonka’s leader in most meets this winter, finished in 1:23.62 and Stella Pachmayer posted a combined time of 1:23.94. Stella Stinnett had a counting time of 1:25.21. Sephina Switz and Abby Weigel completed the championship team.
“We have three seniors on the girls team with Bella, Stella Pachmayer and Abby Weigel,” Gartner said. “Marisa had a great meet, finishing fifth overall. We had seen Blake at the section meet, but we had not seen Stillwater prior to the State Meet. That’s what made it interesting.”
Minnetonka’s girls trusted their fundamentals and all six of them stood on both runs.
“Other teams have talented people,” Gartner said. “It comes down to who is going to perform the best that day.”
Minnetonka is in the mix for the state titles most years, and Gartner explained why: “We’re fortunate that we’re a good ski town.”
Not only that, the Skippers have coaches who dedicate the winters to helping the skiers improve. Two of the assistant coaches are Gartner’s daughters, Marlee and Paige, and the other is Steve Midthun, who has been Gartner’s assistant for all six of his seasons as head coach.
