Four runs in the first inning keyed Air Freight’s 7-1 win over Minnetonka Saturday, Aug. 21, in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.
Since the state tourney is single-elimination this year, the loss ended a highly successful Millers’ season. Minnetonka’s final record for 2021 is 39-10-1.
“We gave them a few runs early,” Minnetonka manger Kevin Hoy said, referring to the first inning that included a walk, an error and three Air Freight hits. “We couldn’t afford an inning like that.”
Air Freight pitcher, lefthander Graham Laubscher, was sharp throughout the game, hitting corners and not letting the middle of Minnetonka’s order beat him. The only run he allowed was a home run by first baseman Jack Hanson, who pulled the ball 370 feet over the left field fence in the top of the ninth. Designated hitter Kyle Hoffman was the only Miller to come up with two hits.
Besides Hanson’s home run, the highlight for Minnetonka was six scoreless innings of relief from righthander Ben Hughes, who entered the game in the bottom of the second and left the mound in the bottom of the eighth, when Paul Voelker was called to finish up.
“Air Freight is a good hitting team,” Hughes said. “You’re not going to get a lot of strikeouts against them. We were not able to have that big inning we needed.”
Hughes, who led the pitching staff along with Miller veterans Donny Erdall and Brandon Broxey, wasn’t able to play for the town team last summer, when he moved to Chicago for work.
“It was a blast to be back with the Millers this year,” Hughes said. “The only bad part is not being able to play for the championship tomorrow. I am looking forward to next season.”
Joe Abellera, the Millers starter at third base, said, “Their pitcher mixed his pitches well and stayed away from the big guys in our lineup. It was kind of a funky season for us. There were some injuries, our college guys had to leave early. As good a team as we are, we’re not going to win every game.”
From the manager’s standpoint, Hoy said, “We had our moments this season, but I didn’t have the feeling that this was going to be our year.”
One thing that hurt the Millers’ chances was an injury to Zack Trygstad, who was batting over .400 with an on-base percentage over .500, when he was sidelined.
Before the season, the Millers lost starting shortstop Jarod Wandersee to one of the collegiate leagues. That necessitated patchwork at the position with Hoffman and veterans Joe Shallenberger and Blaine Rutledge taking turns at short.
“We’ll be back next year and hopefully get our swagger back,” Hoy said.
One thing Hoy would like is another shot at Air Freight. The Minnetonka manager didn’t appreciate some of the banter from Air Freight’s dugout.
“I thought there were times when they disrespected out players,” Hoy observed. “It is a credit to our players that we didn’t respond to that.”
