Most Minnesota amateur baseball teams would be thrilled with a season record of 39-10-1 and a State Tournament berth. However, the Minnetonka Millers have cultivated a higher standard.
The Millers won almost 80 percent of their games during the 2021 season. However, their string of seven consecutive state Class A top-three finishes came to an end with a 7-1 quarterfinal loss to the eventual champion, Air Freight Unlimited. Still, the fact remains that Minnetonka has won 15 of the last 25 state championships.
“Our culture is we play hard and try to win every game,” Hoy said. “It didn’t go our way at state, but we still had a good season. We went to a single-elimination format for the State Tournament this year. It changed from the usual format because of COVID.”
In previous years, the state tourney had included 12 teams, with four league champions getting first-round byes and automatically moving on to double-elimination. The other eight teams played single-elimination in the first round, with the winners joining the double-elimination phase of the tournament.
“Our final record this year doesn’t look a lot different than usual,” Hoy said. “We have talented players, guys who care. Some years, we have had the feeling that we’re unbeatable. I didn’t feel that this year. One reason we didn’t totally click was that we didn’t have our full lineup a lot. That’s nobody’s fault. Guys have other things going on in their lives. Some of them are coaching their kids now.”
Trygstad Injury
Injuries played a part, as well.
“Zack Trygstad was having his best season in five or six years [batting over .400],” Hoy said. “He was tearing the cover off the ball, then we lost him for a lot of the season with a sports hernia.”
Connor Trygstad, Zack’s younger brother, also had problems with injuries, but saw enough action to deliver important base hits and play a solid right field.
The two players who saw the most action this year, Mike Davis and Blaine Rutledge, were in the lineup almost every day. “If we have 50 games, Mike and Blaine are probably going to play in 48,” Hoy said. “Blaine is our Swiss army knife - he can play anywhere on the field,” Hoy said. “We used him at second, third and short and in center field.”
Rutledge had an impressive stat line with a .300 batting average, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 20 stolen bases and 47 walks. His on-base percentage was .467. Davis clubbed 17 doubles and drew 31 walks on the way to a .370 average and played mostly left field.
Veteran Ryan Poppitz may have filled even more roles than Rutledge. In addition to playing second, third, short and catcher, Poppitz did some pitching. Kyle Hoffman did a lot of catching this year and also played second and short. He was the designated hitter in the State Tournament and hit .273 for the season.
Steve Schmitz, the 48-year-old veteran, once among the elite players in the Riverview Amateur League, continued to excel in his role as a pinch hitter and also played some first base. Another longtime veteran, right-handed pitcher, Adam Goethke, had a good relief outing in a loss to MacStrength late in the season, while he continued to mentor the young pitchers on the staff. Chris Fasnacht continued to work with Hoy as a valuable assistant coach.
Andy Andreson played good defense in center field and Ben Stolar, the former Minnetonka High School catcher, worked well with the pitches in his appearances behind the plate.
Voelker & Hughes
Paul Voelker and Ben Hughes were important additions to the team this year. Voelker, who made it to Class AAA as a pitcher in the Detroit Tigers system, led the Millers with a .449 batting average.
“One of the highlights of the summer was having Paul with us,” Hoy said. “He was so ready to play every night, and he is such a great competitor. We knew how good a pitcher he would be, and then he started at second most games. I only wish we could have won a title for him this year.”
Hughes moved to Chicago, so he missed the Millers season in 2020. Once he came back, he fit into the rotation along with the other main pitchers - Donny Erdall, Brandon Broxey and 20-year-old Wyatt Nelson. The Millers developed a solid bullpen with veterans David Cushing, Evan Maass, Garrett Synstelien and Jamin Hesby. And catcher Joey Danielson emerged as the closer with his 95-mile-per-hour fastball.
Pitching Aces
Erdall led the staff with an 8-1 record, losing only to Air Freight Unlimited in the State Class A Tournament. He pitched six shutout innings to win the state opener over Tri-City Shark. Hughes posted a 6-1 record, while Nelson finished 5-1. Voelker had a 4-1 record with a pair of saves. Both Erdall and Voelker averaged well over a strikeout per inning. Erdall fanned 112 in 81 and 1/3 innings, while Voelker struck out 72 in 52 innings.
Future Hall-of-Famers Joe Abellera and Joe Shallenberger put their stamp on another winning season. Abellera played mostly third base, while Shallenberger played right field and first base and occasionally returned to his longtime position as one of the greatest Class A shortstops of all time. Shallenberger exhibited power reflecting his status the team’s all-time home run leader. He had 10 more this year along with 41 RBIs and a .347 batting average. Abellera, who always hit second in the order, batted .301 and was an expert situation hitter, who almost always found a way to move the runners in front of him.
The Young Guns
Last but not least, the Millers relied heavily on two budding superstars - right fielder Nick Thimsen and first baseman Jack Hanson. Thimsen piled up 16 stolen bases and hit .333. Hanson was among the home run leaders with eight and finished with a .395 batting average. Two years ago, Thimsen was the MVP of the State Legion Baseball Tournament for Excelsior, and Hanson batted clean-up for that team.
Hoy’s hope for 2022 is to win the Millers’ 16th state Class A championship. If all the pieces fall into place, he feels there’s a good chance Minnetonka will be back on top.
