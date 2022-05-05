When Title IX came to Minnesota high schools for the 1971-72 school year, there were no women serving as athletic directors.
Fifty years later, there has been a full evolution, and when Meghan Potter became Wayzata High’s activities director last fall, a school in Minnesota finally had an all-female activities staff.
Potter’s introduction to Title IX came with the opportunity she had to compete in three sports for Hibbing High School. She played sports in college before returning to Hibbing as a teacher, coach and activities director.
“I was lucky that pioneers in girls sports fought for their rights and set the stage for me,” she said in a recent interview. “I had a good role model at Hibbing. Gail Nuceck started the girls volleyball and softball programs and was heavily involved in basketball. She planted the seed for me to become a teacher and coach, and later, an athletic director.
“I didn’t have to struggle. I owe it all to the women before me, and we need to honor those who struggled to give us our due respect. I have always thought men and women could do a job like mine equally.”
Potter used the lessons learned from Nuceck and others to establish her vision for Wayzata’s activities program. She takes a hands-on approach, getting to know the students, as well as the coaches, and arriving at a clear picture of their needs.
Potter relies on longtime associate activities director Barb Beise, a former Wayzata teacher and coach, for support and background information specific to athletics.
“One of our goals is to give all athletes, male and female, the best possible experience in our activities program,” Potter said. With emphasis on communication, self-esteem and good coaching, Potter and her staff seem to be succeeding across a broad spectrum of sports and clubs.
She inherited a very successful athletic program from former activities director Jaime Sherwood, who announced his retirement at the end of spring sports last year. Sherwood directed a program that won seven Minnesota State High School League championships in a single school year. Potter already has three state MSHSL championships in her first year. The Trojans won in girls volleyball and boys cross country last fall and added the first state girls gymnastics title this winter.
“You always have challenges in a visible role, whether you are male or female,” Potter said. “As women, we sometimes have to prove ourselves a little bit more. It boils down to keeping an open line of communication. We have a high [activities] participation rate among our students and good support from the community for our programs.”
She mentioned some of the activities that have grown most - high school trap shooting and the community’s youth softball program.
Potter feels she has a very good coaching staff in place at Wayzata High. Not all of the coaches for girls sports are women. For instance, girls soccer coach Tony Peszneker and girls volleyball coach Scott Jackson have multiple state championships and more than 500 career wins each.
“You need empathy and compassion as a coach, whether you are male or female,” Potter said. “Tony and Scott know their stuff, and they are phenomenal people.”
Of course, some of Wayzata’s top girls coaches are females - witness Lori Cade in track, Addy Hallen in cross country, Kathleen Farmer in tennis, Elizabeth Hansen in swimming and Julie Stewart in basketball. Taylor Williamson, who recently stepped down as hockey coach, is in that group, as well.
As far as equality in the Wayzata sports program is concerned, Potter said, “We want our male and female athletes to have the exact same quality of coaches, equipment and playing fields. Jaime Sherwood made sure all of our programs were treated equally. Regardless of gender, we want to make sure our students are cared for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.