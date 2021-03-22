Jaime Sherwood, Wayzata High’s athletic and activities director for the last 25 years, has announced his retirement.
Wayzata principal Scott Gengler announced March 22 that the district has hired Meghan Potter to fill the position beginning July 1, 2021.
“After a thorough and comprehensive search and review process, I am thrilled that Meghan Potter has accepted the position of director of athletics and activities for Wayzata Public Schools,” Gengler said.
Potter will finish the current school year at activities director at Hibbing High School, a position she has held since 2013. She has a background in teaching and coaching. At Prior Lake High School, Potter taught language arts and was also head girls fastpitch softball coach. Prior to joining the Prior Lake faculty, she taught and coached in the Delano and Jordan school districts.
In her collegiate years, Potter played softball for North Dakota State University, where she graduated with a double major in English education and mass communications. She went on to earn her administrative license at St. Cloud State University. Potter also has a Masters of Education degree in sports management from the University of Minnesota.
