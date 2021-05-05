Senior captain Chase McPherson is already an established standout in Lake Conference boys track and field, while his sophomore brother Tanner is also contributing in a big way to the Minnetonka High varsity.
Before running some practice ovals at Einer Anderson Stadium last week, the boys talked about their ambitions for themselves and the Tonka team this season.
Chase was asked what it takes to succeed in track and field.
“I just show up every day and work hard on the track and in the weight room,” he said. Tanner nodded.
“My main event is the 800,” Tanner said. “But I am also trying to run some 400s. I want to have a chance to run with Chase on the 4x400 relay some time this season.”
Both McPherson brothers are making good strides.
Chase won the high jump with a best of 6 feet, 2 inches in the first dual meet of the year against Eden Prairie. And on April 23, he added a first-place finish in the open 400 in a meet at Wayzata.
“High-jumping 6-2 in the first meet of the season kind of caught me by surprise,” Chase said.
But a bigger surprise might have been the final meet score against the Wayzata boys. Minnetonka competed even better than coach James Finch has hoped, losing in the end, 74-72.
Chase ran 51.83 in the 400 for one of the biggest highlights of that meet. He followed that first-place finish with another first in the high jump.
In the 800 during the Wayzata-Minnetonka meet, Tanner came very close to winning. Dylan Johnson of Wayzata nipped him at the tape, 2:09.21 to 2:09.72. Tanner said he was even faster in the first dual meet against Eden Prairie with a time of 2:08.02, but he was beaten that day by two of the best cross country and track runners in the Lake Conference, Eden Prairie’s Isaac Hartman (2:01.12) and Minnetonka captain Austin Hunter (2:02.05).
Chase has goals not only for this season, but beyond, as well.
“I would like to go to state in the high jump, the 400 and the 4x400 relay,” he said. Chase is also a starting forward on Minnetonka’s varsity basketball team, but there is no doubt track is the sport he wants to pursue in college.
“I am planning to go to Iowa State University and try to walk on with the track team,” he said. Most college teams are looking for 400 runners, so he has a chance.
If he hooks up with the Cyclones, Chase plans to apply the lessons he learned from his Minnetonka coaches - make every practice, work hard and come with a great attitude.
Tanner has not yet set specific goals for his first varsity season. “What I want to do is keep improving on my 800 and 400 times,” he said.
Minnetonka has the bye in Lake Conference track and field this week. The McPhersons and their teammates were working hard to get ready for the Bob Rogness/Joe Lane Invitational that was scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at Einer Anderson Stadium.
