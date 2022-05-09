What kind of leader is senior captain Lauren Granger of the Hopkins High girls softball team?
She’s the kind of person who brings sunshine to a cloudy day. The kind of person teammates want to hang out with after every game. And on top of that, she just might be the best fastpitch player in the state.
Following a 12-0 win May 3 in a Lake Conference game at Edina, none of the Hopkins players were in a hurry to leave. After the Hopkins coaches said a few words, the postgame meeting became the Lauren Granger show. She went around the horn, praising each and every teammate for good hits and good plays during the game. She praised the coaches, too.
Every day, Granger wants to be the first player to arrive at the field and the last to leave. There’s no place she would rather be than the “ball yard.” . Always smiling and usually laughing, her enthusiasm for the game is contagious.
Granger played her typical game against Edina. In other words, she gave Edina head coach K.J. Johnson two choices - you either walk me or I’m going to hit a home run.
Two times when Granger didn’t walk, she pounded a home run and a line-drive single. That’s typical of her season so far. She led Hopkins with five home runs going into this week’s action.
After Granger talked up her teammates in the postgame meeting, she extolled their virtues in a quick press conference.
“Our ultimate goal is to go to state,” she said. “And that’s a reachable goal. Carl Yancy is a great head coach. He cares about us as people first and players second. If someone is having a bad day, he’ll tell a joke and they’ll feel better.”
Yancy seldom needs to tell Granger a joke since she’s the embodiment of positivity on and off the field.
“Lauren has done such a great job over four years,” Yancy said. “This would be her fifth season as our starting catcher, but her sophomore year was canceled by COVID-19. Lauren and our other seniors are just a special group of kids.”
Senior third baseman Delaney Lindstrom and center fielder Ruth Freiberg are team leaders with the same vision for the team. They stood outside the fence, listening to Granger’s press conference, realize the catcher didn’t need any help.
Granger and Lindstrom are such good friends that they’re practically going to college together this fall. Granger has signed with West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas and Lindstrom will play softball for Howard Community College in Big Springs, Texas.
“Delaney and I will be only three hours apart,” Granger said. “Canyon, where I’m going, is in the Texas Panhandle, about 30 minutes from Amarillo.”
Motioning toward Lindstrom and Freiberg, Granger observed: “I couldn’t do it without them. I am so fortunate to have a great bunch of teammates.”
Granger usually catches for All-Lake Conference junior pitcher Signe Dohse, but in the Edina game, the Hopkins pitcher was hard-throwing sophomore righthander Abi Carter.
“Abi had everything working today,” Granger said enthusiastically. “She was smart on the counts and found the holes in their hitters’ swings.”
When Granger catches for Dohse, they’re almost always on the same page - a winning one.
“If we are both on our game, it feels like we are unstoppable,” Granger said.
One such day was a recent 13-0 victory at Minnetonka. In addition to calling a shutout behind the plate, Granger crushed a grand-slam home run late in the game. It was definitely a no-doubter, and Granger stood in the batters’ admiring the ball in flight.
Even though Granger’s teammates had seen similar shots numerous other times, this one was more special than most because it was Hopkins’ fourth homer of the game.
Of course, Granger was quick to recognize her homer-hitting teammates in the postgame meeting, as she did what she does best - sharing the spotlight with teammates. She didn’t mention her own home run, but noted that it was the first career homer for each of those teammates - Freiberg, first baseman Lola Jessen and second baseman Addie Crowell. No doubt, being recognized by the team leader made them feel 10 feet tall.
