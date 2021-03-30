Lake Conference gymnasts from six schools showed they comprise a good part of the state’s young talent in the Class AA finals March 27 at Champlin Park High School.
Leading the way for the Lake, Hopkins ninth-grader Annabelle Speers placed 10th in the all-around competition with a score of 36.8000. Speers showed her consistency, placing 17th on vault, 13th on the uneven bars, 24th on the balance beam and 33rd on floor exercise.
Scores across the board were high in the State Class AA Meet. For instance, 40 girls scored above 9.0000 on floor exercise, including ninth-grader Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville (9.3250), sophomore Kylie McLenighan of Edina (9.2750), sophomore Elena Cantwell of Minnetonka (9.2000), Speers of Hopkins (9.2000), junior Izzy Hayden of Wayzata (9.1250), Sophia Schwob of Eden Prairie (9.0750), junior Sasha Arne of Wayzata (9.0500) and junior Tatum Bohlsen of Wayzata (9.0250).
Arne led the Lake’s top performers on the balance beam with a score of 9.0000. Five other Lake girls scored above 8.0000. They are Speers of Hopkins (8.9250), senior Emma Hudson of Edina (8.9000), Cantwell of Minnetonka (8.6750), Hayden of Wayzata (8.2000) and sophomore Jade Hutton of Hopkins (8.1750).
Vault was a good event for Lake Conference competitors, who won seven of the top 35 places. Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville, who finished 10th with 9.6250, had the Lake’s best score of the entire meet. Edina’s McLenighan made a great showing with her 12th-place score of 9.5500. Other scores for the Lake were Speers of Hopkins (9.4250), senior Olivia Seigler of Eden Prairie (9.400) Hayden of Wayzata (9.4000), Arne of Wayzata (9.2750) and junior Geanessa Reglos of Hopkins (9.2250).
Uneven bars competition featured a tied for 13th place between Lake gymnasts. Hopkins’ Speers and sophomore Sophia Hoang of Eden Prairie both scored 9.2500. Cantwell of Minnetonka came in at 8.9000. Ninth-grader Mikaela Lundvall of Wayzata scored 8.7500. Others above 8.0000 included sophomore Peyton Libbey of Edina (8.6500), ninth-grader Hattie Etzel of Wayzata (8.1000) and Hayden of Wayzata (8.0750).
Wayzata was the only Lake school to qualify for the State Class AA Team Tournament, held March 26 at Champlin Park. The Trojans had their highest cumulative scores on vault and floor exercise for eighth place in the team totals with 140.225 points. The good news for the Trojans is that most of the team will return next season.
Sartell-St. Stephen took the state team title with 148.050. Forest Lake took runner-up honors with 146.775.
