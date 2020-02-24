Lake Conference gymnasts had the opportunity to show their skills in the State Class AA Meet Feb. 21-22 at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Team competition was Friday evening, and the Wayzata girls finished seventh with a score of 143.950 as the only Lake representative. Lakeville North, Eden Prairie’s rival in Section 2AA, earned the state championship with a score of 149.975. That was exactly two points better than the score for second-place Sartell-St. Stephen.
On Saturday night, the stage belonged to individual competitors, and the Lake schools were well represented.
Looking at the all-around first, Wayzata senior tri-captain Grace Treanor took eighth place with a score of 37.400. Edina senior Kelsey Neff finished 15th with 36.900 and Minnetonka’s ninth-grade phenom Elena Cantwell scored 36.9875 for 18th place.
Wayzata’s Grace Treanor earned second place in her best event, floor exercise, with a 9.6875 score. Ciboney Reglos, the senior from Hopkins, earned 13th place with 9.5125, while Edina’s Neff placed 24th.
Balance beam was another good event for Reglos, who took eighth place with 9.475. Cantwell from Minnetonka was also a standout, taking 12th place with 8.4125. Minnetonka captain Emma Siefker was also in the top 20, placing 17th with 9.3375.
Reglos scored 9.4875 for seventh place on the uneven bars. Grace Treanor of Wayzata was 11th with 9.375 and Edina’s Neff took 12th with 9.3625. Eden Prairie’s Sophia Hoang took 19th place with 9.2375.
Vault was another good event for the Lake with Grace Treanor taking eighth with 9.5875 and Edina’s Neff earning 10th place with 9.550. Minnetonka’s Cantwell finished 20th with 9.4375.
The state all-around champion for 2020, Mahtomedi’s Bella Frattalone, earned a combined score of 38.5625 for her four events.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.