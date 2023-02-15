Hopkins-Edina gym
Hopkins might have the inside track on the Section 6AA girls gymnastics title after defeating Edina 143.325 to 137.025 in a recent dual meet.
The Royals won two events, with NyahSymone Britt taking first on vault with 9.600 and Annabelle Speers taking bars with 9.350. Kylie McLenighan had a great meet for Edina, taking first on beam with 9.300 and first on floor exercise with 9.100. Britt was the all-around winner with 36.500.
100 pins for Cherne
Wayzata wrestler Adam Cherne pinned Simley’s Danny Martin Feb. 2 at Wayzata. Pins are nothing new for Cherne, one of the senior leaders for the Trojans. The fall puts him at 100 for his career, but Cherne is still chasing 2021 Wayzata graduate Cael Swensen, who finished his prep career with 113 pins.
New Tonka CC coach
Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz has announced the appointment of Rebecca Wesley as the school’s new girls cross country coach.
Wesley, who ran collegiately for Bethel University and the University of Minnesota, replaces Jane Reimer-Morgan, the head cross country coach for 32 seasons.
“I am honored to take on the strong program that coach Jane Reimer-Morgan and her staff have built at Minnetonka,” coach Wesley said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity.”
Reimer-Morgan, who has been a high school coach for a total of 46 years, decided it was time to go from coaching two sports to one. She will continue as Minnetonka’s head coach in girls track and field.
Border battle for EP
The Eden Prairie wrestling team fought a “Border Battle” with Hudson, Wis. recently.
After winning three of the first four matches in the dual meet the Eagles fell 38-32.
EP’s winners were Anthony Heim (106 pounds), Zytavius Williams (120), Joseph Heim (126), Terae Dunn (145), Jacory Bates (160) and Will Sather (heavyweight).
