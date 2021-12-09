Through two weeks of the 2021-22 boys hockey season, perennial Lake power Minnetonka stands 2-2-0 and last year’s state Class AA champion Eden Prairie is sitting at 0-0-2.
Coaches Sean Goldsworthy of Minnetonka and Lee Smith of Eden Prairie will try to guide their squads back on track this week as they prepare for holiday tournaments as well as for the Lake Conference portion of the season.
Minnetonka looked sharp in winning 6-0 Dec. 2 at Owatonna, but then lost 5-4 in overtime Dec. 5 at Rogers.
Wyatt Chartier had a big game for Tonka at Owatonna with two goals and one assist. Teddy Manlove had a power-play goal and Javon Moore added a short-handed goal. Gavin Garry and Jack Rausch also scored. Assists were credited to Manlove, Liam Hupka (2), Danny Pasqua (2), Hagen Burrows and Tim Lagerback.
Skipper goalie Beau Motzko authored the shutout.
Minnetonka’s game at Rogers could have gone either way. Sam Ranallo was the impact player for the night. The returning all-conference Rogers forward figured in all five goals with three scores and two assists. Matt Lomen scored the Royals’ winning goal at 1:29 in overtime.
Minnetonka had 36 shots on goal to 23 for Rogers in a fast-paced game. Alec Whipple, Reed Hanus, captain Nick Baer and Rausch scored for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie played competitively, but lost to Hill-Murray 4-1 in its season opener Dec. 3 at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Sophomore Teddy Townsend scored the Eagle goal with assists from Ryan Andor and Tony Schulze. Sam Schowalter did a good job in Eden Prairie’s goal, stopping 21 of 24 shots. Nick Erickson, the Pioneers’ goalie, made 25 saves on 26 shots.
The next afternoon EP had another close contest, losing to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-2, at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Senior captain Jake Luloff scored both Eagle goals. The first was assisted by Schulze and Grant Daylor and the second was assisted by junior captain and defenseman Ryan Koering. Schowalter made 21 saves in EP’s net.
Hopkins slipped to 0-3-0 with a pair of close losses last week. Coach Erik Vetsch’s team lost to Shakopee 3-1 Nov. 30 and to Tartan 4-1 Dec. 4 in non-conference action.
Jimmy Davis, the sophomore goalie, continued to keep Hopkins in the games.
Senior captain and defenseman Finn Greeley scored for the Royals against Shakopee with assists from captain Conor Junker and Cade De St. Hubert. Junior captain Louis DeGiulio had Hopkins’ goal in the loss to Tartan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.