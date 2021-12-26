As junior Kyler Wong moves up the charts on Wayzata High wrestling’s all-time victory list, he is sticking with his game plan.
“Kyler is very explosive and knows what he’s good at,” Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen said. “He is constantly in motion, but at the same time, he doesn’t take a lot of chances.”
There are two holds that Wong uses with great success. One is called the “Schreiner Tilt” and the other is called “Country Boy.” Coach Swensen didn’t elaborate on what those holds entail, but when Wong goes for the Country Boy, the coaching staff and his teammates realize it will lead to doom for an opponent.
Going into last weekend’s Christmas Tournament in Rochester, Wong’s record this season was 10-0. He is now 15-1 after taking third place in Rochester.
In his championship match at the Chaska/Chanhassen tourney earlier this month, Wong faced Michael Bobo of Owatonna in the championship match. Wong was ahead on points when he pinned Bobo in the second period.
“I wanted to move my feet and keep heavy hands on him,” said Wong, who used a snap-down to get Bobo under control.”
In the Christmas tourney, Wong lost to Anoka’s Brandon Howes, who was ranked first in state at 145, in the quarterfinals. Wong came back to beat Howes in the third-place match after Howes had lost in the semifinals.
“The third-place match was back and forth, kind of like two junk yard dogs fighting,” coach Swensen said.
Other Wayzata place-winners in Rochester - Adam Cherne (fourth at 170 pounds), Luke Koenen (fifth at 106) and Chase Ullom (seventh at 195.
“It was Chase’s first time getting a major place in a major tournament,” Swensen said.
The character trait that drives Wong is his competitive nature.
“Kyler reminds me of my son Cael [an undefeated state champ who graduated last year],” coach Swensen said. “He is just so competitive. Kyle is a big-point guy because he consistently is on top.”
Wong was concerned at the beginning of the season when he found out that his Wayzata training partner, Cal Lonnquist, would miss the entire 2021-22 season with an injury. But fortunately Charlie Petit, the Trojans’ 138-pounder, has filled Lonnquist’s spot. “Charlie works me hard in practice,” Wong said. “But it is a speed bump for the team with Cal and Logan Swensen both being out for the season.”
Talking about his goals for the season, Wong said, “It is always the state title.”
Asked if he might drop to the 138-pound weight class for the tournaments in February and March, Wong said, “One-forty-five seems like the perfect weight for me, so I don’t think I am going anywhere.”
The place Wong seems most likely to go is into the record books. At the conclusion of the Chaska/Chanhassen tourney, he had 123 career wins. Cael Swensen is the only Trojan wrestler with more than 200 career wins. Recent graduates Weston Droegemueller and Nick O’Hara reached the 190s.
Wong describes himself as “a year-round wrestler.”
That means he competes in the winter, spring and summer and trains for the start of wrestling season in the fall. His highlight last summer was competing in the Super 32, a tournament that brings together all of the best high school wrestlers from every region of the country.
“Early in the summer, I was out with dislocated ribs,” Wong said. “But I was ready for the Super 32. You never get a soft match because all the best kids in the country are there.”
Wayzata, despite the injuries to Lonnquist and Logan Swensen, could give perennial powerhouse St. Michael-Albertville a run for the Section 5AAA title this season. Wong and junior Adam Cherne (10-0) lead Wayzata along with sophomore 106-pounder Luke Koenen (9-0). Others expected to compete well in dual meets and tournaments include Dominic Heim, Cohen Hoffman, Nelson Kukowski, Andrew Larson, Isaiah Schmitz, Chase Ullom, Elijah Wald and KeAundre Watkins.
The last meet of the year for Wayzata wrestlers is an out-of-town tournament, the Rumble on the Red, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29-30, at the Fargo Dome. Wong will have the opportunity to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the Upper Midwest as he keeps his focus on the ultimate goal.
“Usually, teams from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and sometimes Wisconsin enter the Rumble on the Red,” Swensen said. “It’s a really big event. There will be 22 mats in the Fargo Dome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.