Target Center was packed for two days by the state’s top dance teams for the annual Minnesota State High School Dance Team tournament Feb. 14 (jazz) and Feb. 15 (high kick).
Benilde-St. Margaret’s competed in Class AA earning third place in jazz among the 12-team field performing to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Totino-Grace repeated as state champions, winning its 10th state dance title.
The Knightettes were runner-up last season.
Saturday’s high kick competition featured BSM qualifying for the evening finals, finishing fifth among the top-six teams to make it to finals. The Knightettes performed to “Cinematic Fever.”
According to Erin Kruesi who live-blogged state on Minnesota High School Dance Team Online: “Benilde took us on a journey through film with their sharp and controlled execution today. Body posture and carriage stand out as top qualities of the Knightettes kick style. Shout-out to the soloist at the end that stole the show.”
Sartell-St. Stephen continued its dominance in high kick by winning a fourth straight title and sixth overall. BSM was fourth last season.
BSM captains this season included seniors Jada Kosek and Liv Schmitz and junior Lauren Hawkinson, who led a team with 13 returning performers back from last season’s success.
