Mya Karrick
Mya Karrick hits for Minnetonka in a match earlier this season. She orchestrates the attack as the setter.

Senior Mya Karrick has played three different positions for the Minnetonka High girls volleyball team this season, but now that it’s playoff time, she is back in her most familiar role as the setter in the Skippers’ 5-1 formation.

“I have always been a setter,” she said after orchestrating a 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23 win over Shakopee and adding a win over Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA semifinals last week. Nov. 2, the Skippers took their No. 2 seed on the road to play No. 1 Chaska for the section title in a 7 p.m. match.

