Defenseman Josh Luedtke, who helped the Minnetonka High boys hockey team win the state Class AA title in 2018, has signed a national letter of intent to play for St. Cloud State University next season.

Luedtke had 72 points during his career at Minnetonka and teamed with classmate Grant Docter to give the Skippers one of the state’s best defensive tandems. At SCSU, Luedtke will be reunited with one of his high school teammates, former Skipper forward Joey Molenaar.

Along with Luedtke, St. Cloud State coach signed forward Mason Salquist from Grand Forks, North Dakota and defenseman Jack Peart from Grand Rapids on Nov. 11.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these three outstanding student-athletes to our program here at St. Cloud State,” Larson said. “They will bring great talent and hockey experience to our roster. All three have been recognized as top players at the high school and Junior levels.”

Luedtke is currently playing for the Des Moines (Iowa) Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League. In 45 games with the Bucs during the 2019-20 season, he had 20 assists.

