Joe Molenaar, who helped Minnetonka High win the state Class AA boys hockey championship in 2018, has signed a national letter of intent to play for St. Cloud State University.
Following his high school graduation in June of 2018, Molenaar played two seasons of Juniors with the Cedar Rapids and Tri-City franchises in the United States Hockey League. In those two seasons, Molenaar had 43 points on 18 goals and 25 assists.
In his three varsity seasons at Minnetonka, Molenaar pumped in 46 goals and added 29 assists and was an All-Lake Conference selection in his sophomore and senior years.
“Joe sprained his ankle in an Elite League game before his junior year,” former Minnetonka High head coach Brian Urick noted. “So that season wasn’t as good as he had hoped it would be. He came back as a senior and had a great year.”
Urick is excited to see what Molenaar will do in NCAA Division I hockey after two seasons of preparation in the Junior ranks.
“Joe is a natural goal scorer,” Urick said. “He finds the rebounds and makes the right play in front of the net. Colleges like the 20-year-old freshmen, who have matured in Juniors for a season or two. Those players come in bigger, faster and stronger.”
Urick is sure Molenaar will be an asset to the St. Cloud State program.
“Joe is the kind of person you wish you had as a son,” Urick said. “He’s a real character type of kid.”
St. Cloud State’s recruiting class for the fall of 2020 includes two other players who had success in the Minnesota high school ranks before moving on to Juniors. They are defenseman Brady Ziemer from Holy Family Catholic, who played for Green Bay in the USHL last season, and former St. Thomas Academy defenseman Seamus Donohue, who is coming in as a senior after playing for Michigan Tech.
“The recruits bring a wide range of experience, talent and leadership to SCSU,” said Huskies head coach Brett Larson. “What I really like about this group is that they have served as team captains and helped their teams win championships. Those types of experiences are invaluable to the success of any team, and we look forward to these players adding to the legacy of SCSU hockey.”
