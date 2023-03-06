Wayzata had four high place winners during the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament last weekend at Xcel Energy Center.
Junior Logan Swensen at 126 pounds and senior Adam Cherne at 170 pound earned state runner-up honors while teammates Luke Koenen at 113 and Charlie Petit at 152 both took third-place medals.
“We had some tough losses,” Trojan head coach Eric Swensen said.
His son Logan went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s best wrestlers, Prior Lake’s Alan Koehler, in the 113-pound title match. In the fourth overtime, Koehler was finally able to prevail 2-1 to finish an undefeated season. Logan Swensen finished 42-4.
“Logan was up against a great champion,” coach Swensen said. “Looking at the big picture, Logan had a great season. He was second in the state his freshman year, then he sat out all of last season with an injury. Sure, we’re disappointed he didn’t win, but he has next year.”
Cherne finished an outstanding Wayzata career with his highest state finish ever. “Adam had been fourth in state two times before,” coach Swensen said. “In the finals he faced Marco Christiansen from Minnetonka, whom he had beaten twice this season. Marco wrestled a perfect match. He defended everything that Adam wanted to do.”
In the end, Christiansen’s hand was raised in victory, 4-2.
Up until the finals, Cherne dominated his side of the bracket in the 170-pound division. Going into the State Tournament, he was hoping for a matchup against Christiansen in the finals.
Christiansen felt the same way. “I knew it would come down to me and Adam,” he said. “He is incredibly relentless, and it’s not often that I wrestle someone as tall as I am. Going into the match, one of my goals was to defend my legs.”
The match went into overtime tied 2-2. Cherne made his move and Christiansen countered to get the match-ending takedown. Fans knew they had seen one of the best matches of the entire State Tournament. Cherne’s season record was 43-6. He scored more than 100 pins in his six-season career.
Luke Koenen’s resiliency was one of Wayzata’s best highlights at state. He lost an overtime decision in the semifinals to put him a third-place match that he was able to win. Koenen has another year left in his career and posted a 43-5 mark in his junior season.
Charlie Petit finished third in state and had more matches than any other Wayzata wrestler this season. He was 41-8 going into state and finished the season 44-9. Petit will return for his senior season as one of the state’s elite wrestlers.
“Our section [5AAA] had the most place winners of any section in the state with 18,” coach Swensen noted. “St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata had most of those places.”
Overall, this was one of Wayzata’s best years at state. With two seconds and two thirds at the head of the Trojans’ accomplishments, three other boys made it to state - Caden Wong at 132 pounds, Andrew Larson at 138 and Isaiah Schmitz at 182.
“The best guys on our team are right up there with anyone in the state,” coach Swensen said. “Adam Cherne finished just short of 200 career wins. Kyler Wong would have been up there too, but an injury caused him to miss the last part of his senior season. Kyler is another one who had an amazing career.”
