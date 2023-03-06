Logan Swensen
Logan Swensen of Wayzata battles his way to second place in 126-pound State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament action.
Charlie Petit
Wayzata junior Charlie Petit takes third in state at 152 pounds.

Wayzata had four high place winners during the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament last weekend at Xcel Energy Center.

Junior Logan Swensen at 126 pounds and senior Adam Cherne at 170 pound earned state runner-up honors while teammates Luke Koenen at 113 and Charlie Petit at 152 both took third-place medals.

