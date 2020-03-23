When Willard Ikola arrived in Edina as head boys hockey coach for the 1958-59 season, he had no previous coaching experience, but an outstanding pedigree as a hockey player.
Thirty-three years later, when he retired from coaching high school hockey, Ikola had a state-record 616 wins along with eight state championships, 18 section titles and 22 Lake Conference titles. More than that, he put Edina on the map as a hockey community - not only in Minnesota, but nationwide as well. He was even the subject of an article in Sports Illustrated.
On Saturday, March 7, a statue honoring Ikola was unveiled outside the front entrance of Braemar Arena, Edina’s home rink. A crowd of 300, many of them former players and their families, were on hand to witness the historic event.
Ikola talked about his latest award in an interview last week, and then shared his thoughts on his coaching career.
“I was surprised at the number of people who came to the ceremony,” he said. “I have never been involved in anything like this before. It was very humbling. I always wanted to be a teacher and a hockey coach when I was growing up, and Edina gave me that opportunity. Once we got indoor ice [with the opening of Braemar Arena in 1966, our kids came out of the youth hockey program with better skills. And that’s when the high school program took off.”
The Hornets won their first state championship in 1969, when Skip Thomas scored to beat Warroad 5-4. That team featured star defensemen Bill Nyrop and Steve Curry along with a line that many consider the best in Edina history - Bruce Carlson, Tim Carlson and Bobby Krieger.
As the years passed, Ikola’s teams had even greater success. The pinnacle of achievement might have been Edina-East’s perfect (24-0-0) season in 1973-74. For most of the 1970s and into the early 1980s, Edina had two high schools - East and West.
“Just before the start of my first season at Edina, the Richfield coach, Gene Olive, called and asked me to meet with him,” Ikola said. “He asked me, ‘Do you want to be a varsity coach or an intramural coach?’ ‘A varsity coach,’ I told him.”
Olive told Ikola that the “intramural coaches” never got to state and always played a lot of seniors instead of promoting younger players. Olive had one more tip for the rookie coach: “Make sure you watch your youth program.”
Ikola took the advice to heart, and based on the success he would have against Richfield, Olive might ultimately have regretted giving it to him.
The Hornets dominated Lake Conference hockey, winning two-thirds of the league titles during Ikola’s tenure.
“Winning championships wasn’t easy at first,” Ikola said. “My first year, our record was 4-9-5, and I was worried that I might not be asked back after we got knocked out in our first region game.”
Things got better quickly, and Ikola never had another losing record.
“For a number of years, we couldn’t get past the first round at state,” Ikola said. “But later on, we went there expecting to win.”
Outdoor Days
Before Braemar Arena opened in 1966, Edina hockey was largely an outdoor sport, although games were played at the Ice Center in Golden Valley, and later at the Blake Arena.
“December was usually a pretty good month outdoors,” Ikola said. “But January was brutal. The temperature overnight might be 25 below, and sometimes it wouldn’t get up to 15 below during the day. In my early years, we had about 50 kids in the youth hockey program. But the number jumped to more than 300 after Braemar was built.”
To get ready for the outdoor season, the Edina players and coaches had to flood the rink. That was the easy part. Once it snowed, they faced a bigger challenge - clearing off the rink with snow shovels.
“Sometimes, we only shoveled half the rink,” Ikola said. “If we would have done the whole thing, there wouldn’t have been time to practice.”
Ikola, The Player
Growing up in Eveleth, Minnesota, Ikola was the star goalie for his high school team, leading the Golden Bears to three consecutive state championships.
He considered going on to play for the University of Minnesota after that, but when Michigan offered him a full scholarship, he became a Wolverine. Ikola won two NCAA titles with Michigan, and then he reached the apex of his playing career as the starting goalie for the U.S. Olympic team in 1956. The Americans took Olympic silver, losing to the Russians 4-0 in the championship game. In the key game of the tournament for the Americans, Ikola’s goaltending was instrumental in a 4-1 victory over Canada.
Ikola said some of his best memories in hockey came in his teenage years in Eveleth.
“We never had jerseys until we played for the varsity,” he said. “But one thing we did have was indoor ice. I was the back-up goalie for the varsity when I was in eighth-grade, but I wasn’t able to play in the State Tournament because the team took only 11 players to St. Paul. I listened to the games on the radio.”
During Ikola’s last three years at Eveleth and the adding the year after he graduated, Eveleth won 62 straight games and four state championships (1948-51).
“Back then the only Twin Cities team that could compete with the Northern teams was St. Paul Johnson,” Ikola said.
Every so often, even now, one of Ikola’s high school rivals will tell him: “I scored on you once.”
Ikola’s response is the same each time: “Did you win?” And, of course, the answer is no.
Beyond 25 Years
Ikola thought he might retire from coaching following his 25th season with Edina. After all, his son Steve was a senior, and it seemed like a logical conclusion.
But the summer before that season, he was coaching at a hockey camp in Babbitt, Minnesota, and he saw a group of talented six fifth- and sixth-graders wearing green hockey pants and white socks.
“I asked them where they were from and they all said Edina,” Ikola recalled. “That night I told my wife Laurie that I planned to continue coaching a few more years.”
Changes in Hockey
Coach Ikola said the biggest changes he has seen in high school hockey over the years include the increased magnitude of the State Tournament and the growth of the girls program.
“When I played, the St. Paul Auditorium held maybe 7,000,” he said. “Since the tournament moved to Xcel Energy Center, there have been a few crowds over 20,000.”
Add TV exposure and internet interest, and the State Tournament is an incredible statewide event.
As for girls hockey, which had not yet started at the time Ikola retired in 1991, the quality of play has increased dramatically over the years. Now the boys and girls teams share Braemar Arena equally, and the girls, coached by Sami Reber, have played in the state Class AA championship game four years in a row.
One thing about hockey that hasn’t changed is the passion Edina shows for all levels of the sport. If there is one guardian of the passion, it is coach Ikola, and with his likeness standing outside the front door of Braemar, he will never be forgotten.
