A hat trick by junior forward Hunter Newhouse set the pace on Saturday, Feb. 1, as the Minnetonka High boys hockey team scored a 9-2 victory over Buffalo in a Lake Conference game at Buffalo Civic Center.
Newhouse had plenty of support from his teammates as the Skippers spread the points around. Ben Konen scored two goals and added an assist. James Miller scored a goal, while Braedon Lacomy, Petter Morken and Nick Baer also scored. Duke Kiffin was the top playmaker with three assists, while Teddy Lagerback had two assists.
Senior Brandon Shantz was steady in Minnetonka’s net, saving 18 of 20 shots.
The Skippers had 54 shots on goal, which is unusual in a Lake Conference boys game. Another unusual aspect of the game was the penalty count. There were seven penalties called in the first period, but after that one was assessed.
Minnetonka has one of its most important games of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, when Eden Prairie visits Pagel Activity Center. Eden Prairie enters this week’s action as the fifth-ranked team in state with a 14-4-1 record.
Minnetonka has an overall record of 11-10-0. The Skippers were all alone in second place in the Lake standings with a 5-3-0 mark. Eden Prairie (6-1-0) held first place.
