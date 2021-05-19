There is nothing as dramatic as a walk-off home run. Whether it’s baseball or softball or kids’ T-Ball, walk-offs always are memorable.
Brock Zimmer of the Hopkins High baseball team made a memory May 17, when he came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-5 tie game against Wayzata.
In the top of the seventh, Nick Argento of Wayzata had hit a solo homer to tie the score, and on the first pitch Zimmer wanted to match that, but he swung and missed. Two minutes later, with a 3-and-2 count, Zimmer wasn’t trying to hit a home run, but he was looking for his pitch.
The baseball came in just where he wanted it and he drove the ball over the left-center field wall to end the game at the Hopkins High ball field.
Wayzata players walked off the field dejectedly, while Hopkins players surrounded home plate. Royals catcher Luke Nordean pointed to the plate, making sure Zimmer wouldn’t miss touching it in all the excitement. Everyone on Hopkins’ side began a celebration that lasted two minutes before the team adjourned to left field for its postgame meeting.
Zimmer talked about his home run after the meeting ended.
“I was looking for a fastball up,” he said. “Watching the ball in the air, I thought it was kind of knuckling, so I thought the center fielder might have a chance to catch it.”
The outfielder ran into the padded safety wall, knocking it down, as the ball sailed over his head for the home run.
Monday night’s outcome was not only a victory for Hopkins, but also a victory over COVID-19.
“I started out great this season, but I got COVID,” Zimmer said. “I was out for 10 days and missed three games. During those 10 days, I was fatigued, and about all I could do was hit off a tee.”
Zimmer said he has enjoyed his first season on varsity, even with the challenge of recovering from COVID-19. “I have known most of the other juniors on the team since Little League, and also a few of the seniors,” he said. “This is a really talented team, and everyone communicates well.”
Asked what his best position is, Zimmer said, “Third base. But we have Jake Perry there.” Perry is headed to the University of Minnesota on a baseball scholarship next season and has been on the varsity roster at Hopkins for four seasons. In fact, he made All-Lake Conference in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said, “We have a good senior class and our juniors are really talented. Brock has had a real good year. He’s a gifted hitter and has already done some big things.”
The win over Wayzata gave Hopkins’ hopes for a high section seed a significant boost. “Wayzata is a very good team, a well-coached team, so this is a good one for our resume,” he said.
While Zimmer was Monday night’s hero, Hopkins couldn’t have defeated Wayzata without a team effort. Hopkins starter Gabe Olson and reliever Americo Sculati combined to hold Wayzata to seven hits. First baseman Ryan McGie hit a home run in the bottom of the first to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead. Nordean hit a key double. Jackson View scored Hopkins’ go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth when he walked and picked up three more bases on a wild pitch, a throwing error and a second wild pitch. Second baseman Jack Preimesberger fielded a grounder and threw to Nordean at the plate to cut down a Wayzata runner. A big scoop by McGie at first saved a run.
“Tonight’s game was similar to our first Wayzata game, when they beat us in the 10th inning,” coach Mihalakis said. “This time, a lot of the little things that we did right were game-savers.”
