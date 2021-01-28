After losing its first two Lake Conference dual meets in 2021, the Hopkins High boys aquatics team defeated Buffalo 106-76 Jan. 26.
Elliot Berman, Max Robinson and Nico Shrestha each won two individual events for the Royals. Berman and Robinson also helped Hopkins win the 200-yard medley relay.
Robinson, Matt Sullivan, Berman and Josh Boggess took the 200 medley in 1:47.32 to open the meet.
Shrestha and Hopkins teammate Daniel Jaeger were 1-2 finishers in the 200 freestyle with Shrestha winning in 1:53.34.
Robinson won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.10. Noah Wittke of Buffalo placed second and Hopkins’ Landon Witham took third.
Hopkins swept the top three places in the 50 freestyle with Peter Mayer, Sullivan and Louis Stanoch. Mayer went 24.05 for first place.
Diving was almost a dead heat between Hopkins’ top two competitors. Jackson Malone edged Stuart Fish 246.70 to 246.35. Sam Yost of Buffalo was third.
Shrestha and Boggess gave the Royals the top two places in the 100 butterfly, with Shrestha going 54.96 for first.
Berman took the 100 freestyle in 49.95 with Jaeger swimming 53.00 for second place.
Hopkins took first-place points in the 500 freestyle with Witham swimming 5:27.17. Buffalo’s Trevor Barton placed second and Hopkins’ Mayer took third.
After Buffalo won the 200 freestyle relay, Hopkins placed 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke with Berman, Robinson and Tristan Morris. Berman’s winning time was 57.47.
Cooper Polzin of Buffalo won the 100 breaststroke with Sullivan and Boggess of Hopkins taking second and third.
Hopkins swam exhibition in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, allowing Buffalo to take home first place with Ty Kosek, Wittke, Levi Pederson and Rylan Close swimming 3:39.66. Swimming 3:30.04 in one of the exhibition lanes was the Hopkins team of Jaeger, Robinson, Mayer and Shrestha.
Next for the Royals is a Lake Conference dual meet against No. 1-ranked Edina at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Art Downey Aquatic Center, which is located inside South View Middle School.
