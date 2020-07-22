The weather was just about perfect Monday, July 13, with the temperature around 75 degrees with a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.
Hopkins Flyers 19-and-Under righthander Joey Hurth found the conditions to his liking and pitched one of the best games of his career to beat Richfield 8-0 with a seven-inning perfect game.
Hurth set down 21 batters in order, and the biggest challenge was recording the final out of the game against Richfield’s No. 3 hitter.
“I got ahead 2-and-0, and all I thought was, ‘Don’t make a mistake,’” Hurth said. Flyers catcher Jack Mausser set up slightly outside and Hurth hit the spot perfectly. When the plate umpire’s right arm thrust into the air, Hurth knew he had his perfect game.
Hurth, who has accepted a baseball scholarship to play for Indiana State University next season, had his career-high strikeout total with 15. He didn’t just pick on the bottom part of Richfield’s order. He struck out the first and third hitters twice and fanned the No. 2 hitter three times. Hurth’s fastball was traveling 89-90 miles per hour in the early innings and was still in the 88-89 range in the late innings.
“I mainly threw a fastball and a slider,” he said. “We didn’t go to the curve much, and my changeup is still a work in progress.
“I talked with Jack [Mausser] in the third inning,” Hurth continued. “I told him, ‘Let’s take it one inning at a time.’ Then all of a sudden, the game was over.”
Hopkins’ fielders accounted for six outs, and one of them was a play that Hurth made himself.
“I have a lot of confidence in all of my fielders,” he said.
The best defensive play of the game was made by outfielder Jackson View, Hurth noted.
While Richfield couldn’t get a hit, Hopkins’ entire lineup contributed. Nick Kanitz had two of the Flyers’ 10 hits. Also coming through with hits were Kyle Feduccia, Cole Anderson, Cole Beyer, Americo Sculati, David Campbell, Jason Schumacher, Samuel Harris and Mausser.
Hurth, who is hitting .365 for the summer, usually bats third in the Flyers’ order, but he rested on offense during the perfect game to concentrate on pitching.
“I never expected a perfect game,” Hurth said. “After the last out, I thought, ‘Wow, did that just happen?”
It was a doubleheader night with Richfield, and the Flyers won the other game 5-1 with Schumacher and Gabe Olson combining on a four-hitter. Schumacher went the first five innings, Olson pitched the last two to get the win. View had three hits for the Flyers, while Aleksi Hongell and Zach Paskoff had two hits each. Hurth, Harris, Beyer, and Paul Safranski each had one hit.
With the doubleheader sweep, Hopkins had a three-game winning streak.
“At the beginning of the season, we had not played in a while, and I thought we were rusty,” Hurth said. “But I am expecting big things as we develop chemistry with a group that had not played together before. Everyone is more comfortable now.”
Hurth has been impressed with the new players, and Mausser in particular.
“Jack is probably the best hitter on the team,” Hurth said.
