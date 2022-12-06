Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls hockey coach Ryan St. Martin felt good about the start to the season not only because of who was coming back, but because of the complementary players ready to step into the varsity spotlight this season.
Junior goaltender Evelyn Osland earned the starting while following in the footsteps of four-year starter Leah Bosch who is now making saves at UMASS Boston.
Hopkins is relying on Osland.
“She has some big shoes to fill, but has a really nice opportunity here,” St. Martin said.
Osland is the lone goalie, as she has played all 414 minutes, 37 seconds with a 5-3-0 record. She has 209 saves and a 3.57 goals-against average.
Of the five wins, four were decided by one goal and two needed overtime. Junior captain Avery Shaw scored the winner in a 4-3 win over Hutchinson in the annual outdoor game at the ROC on Nov. 12 and senior captain Sofia Hoffman picked up the overtime goal in a 4-3 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Dec. 3 in Hopkins.
Linden Loos scored tying goal just under 10 minutes into the second period to make it 2-2.
The outdoor win has become a tradition and something everyone in the program looks forward to. “We always have a big youth presence which is great to see and after navigating the day and weather challenges, the team did a great job of handling the distractions,” he said.
Junior Bryn Etzell joins Shaw and Hoffman as captains. Shaw and Hoffman led the Royals in scoring with 20 points (13 goals for Shaw, 11 assists for Hoffman) each last season.
“We’re going to be putting together some different things out there to see what works best,” St. Martin said. One of those changes was bringing Hoffman, Shaw and sophomore Rowan Jansen together on the first line after the opening period on Saturday. “They had nice chemistry at the end of last year and we hadn’t scored in four periods [shutout by Minneapolis in the opener]. Their skill sets complement each other well with a great forechecker in Jansen, a great distributor in Hoffman and Shaw’s tasked to use her big shot.”
The Royals were 1-2 after a 2-1 loss to Moose Lake on Nov. 15. St. Martin said the score wasn’t indicative of how well the team played. “I’m really happy with the number of changes generated and we were not able to solve their goalie more than they were able to solve ours,” he said. “We have a lot of positives and are heading in the right direction which gives our kids confidence.”
Since then, Hopkins/Park has won four straight games, including three by one goal like a 4-3 win over Waconia on Dec. 3.
Ninth-grader Bella Bisbee had three assists and DeGiulio add two goals. Lucy Johnson had one goal and one assist.
Hopkins picked up a 3-1 win over Hopkins on Dec. 1 and a 3-2 win at Hastings on Nov. 29,
The top defensive pair of Etzell and Loos, a junior who moved to the area after playing at Rochester Mayo complement each other very well.
Bisbee has been a welcome addition to the unit along with a couple of converted forwards to sit in second place among the scoring leaders with six points.
Shaw leads the way with seven points and Hoffman has five points in third place.
In two appearances at UMASS Boston, Bosch made 35 saves and is 1-0-0. She made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over New England College on Nov. 4. She made 13 saves in relief in a 10-0 loss at Norwich on Nov. 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.