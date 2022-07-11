Second baseman Noah Ottmar of the Hopkins Flyers American Legion baseball team will always remember July 4, 2022 - not because he watched fireworks that night, but because he set off a charge during the afternoon.
Ottmar’s 360-foot home run over the left field wall at Delano Municipal Baseball Park helped the Flyers beat defending state Legion champion Osseo 3-1 in the semifinals of the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Tournament. It was Hopkins’ 19th win of the summer.
There was something special about the second-inning home run by Ottmar in addition to the fact it was the only one of the game.
“This is my first homer since Little League,” Ottmar said after the game. “With a wood bat, you can tell when you’ve hit it good because you don’t feel it.”
When he heard the cheering from the Hopkins dugout and from the bleachers, Ottmar realized he had hit a home run, so he wondered, “How do I do a home run trot?”
Since he couldn’t remember how he had done it six years ago in Little League, he casually jogged around.
In his next at-bat in the fourth inning, Ottmar hit a single and made it to second with a stolen base.
Hopkins scored in the fifth inning with hits by Jack Mausser, Brock Zimmer and Elijah Stewart. Charlie Schaefer scored on a double steal with Olin Lysne taking second base to make the score 4-1 in the sixth inning.
On the Hopkins Legion team this summer, almost every player can pitch. Ottmar feels most comfortable when head coach Tyler Brodersen plays him at second base.
“I used to always play shortstop,” Ottmar said. “But with Maddox Mihalakis on the high school team and Charlie Schaefer on the Legion team, I had to find another position. The throws from second are shorter than from shortstop, so you have more time.”
Ottmar has played with some of his Legion teammates since their Little League days. “Chemistry is a huge part of our success,” he said.
Hopkins won the Sub-State 4 Legion title last summer, and then placed second in state behind Osseo to win a berth in the Central Plains Regional. Fargo, N.D. defeated Hopkins for the regional title.
With 12 players returning from the 2021 squad - including college freshmen Ryder Lane, Americo Sculati and Jackson View - Hopkins hopes to make another deep run in the playoffs.
Ottmar and Legion baseball teammate Brandon Johnson will attend San Diego State University this fall.
“I would like to try out for the team just for fun,” Ottmar said.
If the San Diego State coaches could see the tape of Ottmar’s home run at Delano, they might be interested to see what he could do in Division I baseball. In addition to showing some increased power this summer, Ottmar fields his position and enjoys making the double-play pivot.
Whether or not he hits another home run this summer, he will always be able to look back on his long ball July 4 at Delano.
