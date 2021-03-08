Going into the Section 6 Girls Nordic Skiing Meet March 1 at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley, Wayzata was a huge favorite to win the team championship.
However, the second state team slot for the State Meet was up for grabs between several teams, including Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Armstrong.
When the powder settled at the end of the day, the Hopkins girls had won that coveted state berth. The Royals will ski in the State Meet Thursday, March 11, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. In all there will be 16 teams participating - eight section champions and eight section runners-up.
Hopkins won its berth thanks largely to the effort of eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow, the section medalist with a time of 19:36 for the combined classic and skate phases of the race. Drevlow was the only skier under 20 minutes that day and held a substantial margin over Wayzata’s top skier, senior Lauren McCollor, who placed second in 20:27.
While Drevlow’s performance was huge, so was the high finish of Hopkins junior Elsa Bergman, who placed third in 21:16.
Other team members going to state with Drevlow and Bergman are seniors Ani Palm, Laci Provenzano and Audrey Urbanowicz, juniors Lauren Munger and Emma Coen-Pesch.
Wayzata scored 383 to win the section crown, while Hopkins’ point total was 375. Other team scores - St. Louis Park 364, Armstrong 331, Breck School 304, Orono 284, Mound Westonka 272, Heritage Christian Academy 237, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 178, Cooper 177 and The Blake School 111.
Hopkins Boys
The Hopkins High boys Nordic team has one state qualifier this year, junior Simon White, who placed 17th in the Section 6 Meet.
Fourth place in the team standings was the prize for a balanced Hopkins boys effort. Royal seventh-grader Eoyb Yore placed 22nd. Other members of the Hopkins boys squad are senior Trent Hunwardsen, juniors John Struyk and Seth Kristal and freshmen Oscar Tix and Liam Urbanowicz.
Wayzata took the team tiel with 385 points and Armstrong qualified for state as the runner-up with 382. Other team scores - St. Louis Park 350, Hopkins 317, Orono 306, Mound Westonka 286, Breck School 258, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 227, Heritage Christian Academy 214, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 118 and The Blake School 66.
