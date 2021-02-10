After two periods Feb. 2, the boys hockey teams from Hopkins and South St. Paul were deadlocked 2-2, but after a big third period Hopkins was the winner 5-2.
One key to the victory was the leadership of senior captain Dominic Valentini, a four-year varsity player. Valentini joined Finn Greeley to assist Michael Gretsch on Hopkins’ third goal of the game, and then Valentini scored from Gretsch and Conor Junker. Finally, Valentini returned the favor by setting up Junker for a goal. Also assisting on the last goal was Jacob White.
Earlier in the game, Hopkins had goals from freshman standout Cade De St. Hubert and Lukas Wright. The assists on those goals went to Ben Sullivan and Colin Geiser.
Hopkins head coach Erik Vetsch said, “We outplayed South St. Paul pretty good, but it was tied after two. Our guys knew what the needed to do to win going into the third period.”
Valentini took the reins.
“Dominic is a good kid and also a great student,” Vetsch said. “He has a lot of skill, a lot of ability. It would have been nice to see what he would have done in a 25-game season this year.”
The Minnesota State High School League shortened the regular season to 17 games from the usual 25 when COVID-19 delayed the beginning of the season by seven weeks.
The combination of Valentini and Gretsch gives Hopkins’ offense punch. “Michael Gretsch has been playing at a high level and works well with Dominic,” Vetsch noted.
In its other game last week, played Feb. 4, Hopkins lost 3-0 at Tartan. The goalies were the feature players that night. Freshman Jimmy Davis put up a good fight for the Royals with 30 saves on 33 shots. Tartan goalie Torii Greiskalns was also in the groove, stopping all 29 Hopkins shots on goal.
“We have 3-4 good scoring chances early,” Vetsch said. “Tartan played a good game.”
Vetsch is enjoying his first season as Hopkins head coach. The former Edina assistant has worked on team building and creating a winning culture.
“We’re hopefully going to get on a roll,” he said. Through seven games, the Royals are 3-4-0.
Next for Hopkins is a 4 p.m. game against Waconia Thursday, Feb. 11, at Hopkins Pavilion.
The Royals will be back on home ice at the Pavilion for a 7 p.m. game against Holy Angels Tuesday, Feb. 16.
