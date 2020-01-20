As the best high school girls basketball player in the country, Hopkins senior Paige Bueckers is not just an All-American, but also a cultural icon.
When she scouted a game at Wayzata with teammates two weeks ago, many in attendance wanted to have pictures taken with her, and she was happy to oblige. In one of those photos, she had an Eden Prairie youth player on one side of her and a Wayzata youth player on the other side. Most of the girls from the Hopkins youth program have already had pictures taken with her.
Bueckers played one of her finest games of the season Jan. 14 when the Royals won 77-59 at Eden Prairie.
“Twenty points, 17 assists,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said, as he poured over the stat sheet after the game. “We have two plans - Plan A - and if that fails, Plan P - give the ball to Paige.”
Many of Bueckers’ assists against the Eagles went to 6-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji, who led the way with 21 points, and guard K.K. Adams, who scored 20 points and went eight-for-eight from the field.
“That is one of the best games K.K. has ever played,” Cosgriff said. “And Maya played really well. In addition to her points, she had 10 rebounds. Alayna Contreras won a lot of 50-50 balls, and it was one of her best games as a Royal. On offense, we were moving the ball and making some good cuts. Eden Prairie is a good team, and they’re very physical.”
Cosgriff was not surprised that Eden Prairie came with a strong effort against his club.
“We realize that we are the team everybody circles on their calendar,” he said.
The Royals were playing Wayzata in a Lake Conference game Jan. 21 as this edition was going to press. Two Lake Conference home games are on the docket over the next five days. The Royals will host scrappy St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Minnetonka, an up-and-coming opponent, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Looking farther ahead, the Royals will play Edina at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Edina High Activity Center.
