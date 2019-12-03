It didn’t take long for defending state Class 4A champion Hopkins to reach the 100-point mark this season.
In only their second game, the Royals broke 100 in beating Waconia 101-57 Nov. 25 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
Six-foot All-State senior guard Paige Bueckers had an eye-popping stat line with 24 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers.
On a team as good as Hopkins, Bueckers has plenty of help, but when it’s time to take over a game, coach Brian Cosgriff said there is no one better than his star guard.
“We have Plan A and Plan P,” he said. Plan P, of course, is Paige taking over.
“At the same time, we’re much more than a one-person team,” Cosgriff said. “We had three other players in double figures in the Waconia game,” he said.
Returning starters Amaya Battle (12 points), Maya Nnaji (16 points) and K.K. Adams (nine points) contributed in the Waconia game along with last year’s top reserve, Taylor Woodson (14 points).
“We have a lot of speed and athleticism this year, along with a deep bench,” Cosgriff said. “At this point, we’re a long way from a finished product.”
Cosgriff said the season opener, a 77-39 win over Becker, was not as good a game as he had anticipated.
“You could definitely tell it was our first game of the season,” he observed. “We had 18 turnovers, and it wasn’t like they were pressuring us all over the place.”
A positive in the opener was the dominance of the 6-foot-4 sophomore center Nnaji, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
She was one of four Royals to score in double figures that night. Woodson scored 15 to go with 14 from Bueckers and 13 from Battle. Nunu Agara added seven points and Adams scored five.
Hopkins added two more wins in the Pat Patterson Invitational at Hamline University last weekend.
In a Friday night game, the Royals beat a good Rosemount team 80-45. The score at the half was 49-31 before Hopkins pulled away with a 31-14 advantage in the second half.
Bueckers led the Royals with 25 points, while Nnaji added 17 and Adams scored 10. Woodson and Agara, the two ninth-graders, scored eight each.
Hopkins barely missed the century mark in rolling past Apple Valley 98-38 Saturday night.
Bueckers scored 24 points to lead the Royals, while three teammates scored in double figures. Nnaji continued her dominance in the post with 16 points. Agara scored 12 and Woodson added 10. Battle and Adams each scored eight as the Royals improved to 4-0 for the season.
One of the best things about Bueckers is the way she makes her teammates better, Cosgriff pointed out. Twelve assists in the Waconia game showed that she is playing a lot of pass-first basketball in her senior year.
After being recruited by schools from across the nation, Bueckers recently signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Connecticut next season. She is the first Minnesota player to be recruited by UConn coaching legend Geno Auriemma.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.