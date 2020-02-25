St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball fans filled the gym Feb. 18, hoping they would see an end to Hopkins’ 55-game winning streak.
Instead, they saw the reasons why Hopkins had won 55 games in a row, as the Royals posted a 93-81 victory in a fast-paced game.
Six-four sophomore center Maya Nnaji was unstoppable for the Royals, scoring 30 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. And, of course, Paige Bueckers, Hopkins’ All-American guard, did her thing with 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. In all, the Royals put five scorers in double figures. Taylor Woodson had 13, K.K. Adams scored 14 and point guard Amaya Battle chipped in with 11.
St. Michael-Albertville’s guards were superb in defeat. Mackenzie Kramer scored 26 points and Tessa Johnson had 20.
“The game was a great atmosphere for high school basketball,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said. “We had a packed house, with a band. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Cosgriff liked the way has team competed against a team that has been ranked fourth in state for much of the season.
“They’re a very good team,” Cosgriff said. “Kramer and Johnson are great players.”
Nnaji was on her game from start to finish.
“Maya stepped up huge,” Cosgriff said. “She was unstoppable. And Taylor Woodson played one of her best games, running the floor, rebounding and playing strong defense.”
Bueckers, who finished one rebound short of a triple double, took over when she had to, and focused on getting the ball to her teammates, Nnaji in particular.
Royals Top Tonka
Feb. 21 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, the Royals wrapped up the regular season 26-0 by defeating Minnetonka 77-49. Maya Nnaji sang the National Anthem before the game, and then she had her second straight 30-point scoring night. Bueckers scored 20 and Woodson 14. Sophie Haydon, the 6-3 junior forward, led Tonka with 11 points and teammate Ellah Durkee scored eight.
Minnetonka finished its regular season 16-10 overall.
Playoff Picture
With the win over STMA, virtually assured that Hopkins would run the table for the regular season. That would give the Royals 58 straight wins going into the Section 6AAAA Tournament.
While there are good teams in Section 6AAAA, Hopkins is once again the prohibitive favorite. Wayzata (21-4) is the likely second seed in the section. Even without injured forward Jenna Johnson, the Trojans should be able to make it to the finals opposite Hopkins.
Provided Hopkins can get past Wayzata and go on to the State Tournament, there should be competition for the defending Class AAAA champs.
“We could have the most competitive state tournament in 10 years with Farmington, Chaska or Eden Prairie, Lakeville North or Rosemount, Park Center or Centennial, Maple Grove or St. Michael-Albertville and Stillwater,” Cosgriff predicted.
Hopkins defeated Stillwater for the championship last March. The Royals have played in the state Class AAAA championship game four years in a row.
Section 6AAAA playoffs will get underway this week at local sites.
