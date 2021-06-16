Hopkins High’s girls fastpitch softball team battled gamely, but lost to second seed Centennial 5-3 in the first round of the State Class AAAA Tournament June 15 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Royals head coach Carl Yancy liked the way his team competed. “Centennial was never ranked below third in the state at any time this season,” he said. “This year only two teams finished the season with a win - Rosemount in the state-championship game and Centennial in the third-place game. Centennial has a very good pitcher, who throws 60 miles per hour with a couple of different pitches. We were patient when she was wild. The strike zone was consistent, but tight, for both pitchers.”
Sophomore pitcher Signe Dohse of Hopkins continued her fine work in the circle, allowing only four hits and striking out 11, but the tight strike zone led to seven walks. Ace pitcher Helene Krage of Centennial gave up six hits and also had 11 strikeouts with only two walks. Krage helped her own cause with a two-run homer.
Senior outfielder Tori Turgeon had two of the six Hopkins hits in her final prep game.
“Both Tori and one of our other seniors, Cassidy Allen, finished their careers with base hits,” Yancy noted.
Dohse, catcher Lauren Granger and outfielder Ruth Freiberg had the other hits for Hopkins. Granger finished her junior season with a team-leading 14 home runs and should be a candidate for the Miss Softball of Minnesota Award next season.
Yancy thought Hopkins swung the bats well against Krage, who didn’t lose a game this season until the semifinals at state. “When we faced her, she was 11-0,” Yancy said. “We hit some other balls hard in addition to the hits we had. Their right fielder made big plays on Lauren, Cassidy and Taylor Katzenmeyer. We had five runners reach third base and three of them scored. Sometimes you get the breaks, other times you don’t.”
The game at state ended a 20-5 season for the Royals, who won the Lake Conference championship outright with a 10-2 mark.
Two of the seniors, Turgeon and Allen, will play MIAC Division III softball next season - Turgeon at Gustavus Adolphus College and Allen at the College of St. Catherine.
The other three seniors on the roster - Katie Shatirishvili, Sammi Katz and Molly Enzler will go on to college as students, but don’t plan to continue in collegiate softball.
Talking about his seniors, coach Yancy said, “They are a great group, and they are academic all-stars. Out motto this season was: One team, one heart, one goal. The girls really like each other, and they always got along. There is a lot of optimism for next season. I would like to get some of the top teams like Rosemount, Maple Grove and Centennial on the schedule if I can.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.