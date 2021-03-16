Two weeks ago Hopkins High girls basketball coach Tara Starks moved sophomore standout Nu Nu Agara from the perimeter to the post.
In an 85-58 win March 12 at Becker, Agara saw the fruits of that move, as she led the Royals’ attack with 19 points.
“Nu Nu has taken charge in the post,” coach Stars said. Already operating down low for Hopkins was one of the state’s best players, 6-4 junior forward Maya Nnaji. Together, with the help of wing Taylor Woodson, they are controlling the boards better than ever.
“Becker’s girls doubled and tripled down on our posts,” Starks said. “We’ll probably see more teams try to do that.”
Hopkins showed the kind of balance the coaching staff is looking for against Becker. In addition to 19 points from Agara and 16 from Nnaji, the Royals had 12 each from Woodson and guard Amaya Battle and 10 points from Alayna Contreras, the other starting guard. In addition Kelly Boyle came off the bench to score nine points and ninth-grade guard Liv McGill chipped in with seven points.
“Becker is fast team that likes to press, so both teams got up and down,” Starks said. “We knew we’d have a battle with them.”
By winning Friday night’s game, top-ranked Hopkins improved to 13-0 for the season. The Royals won the Lake Conference title with a 12-0 record. Their only close games were a 63-62 win over Minnetonka and a 70-65 win over Eden Prairie.
Hopkins has a bye for the first round of the Section 6AAAA Tournament and will play the semifinals at home at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. Minneapolis South or Minneapolis Southwest will be their first opponent. The four teams on the other side of the section bracket are Wayzata, Armstrong, Minneapolis Washburn and St. Louis Park. Cooper dropped out of the tournament due to a COVID-19 exposure.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” Starks said. “We’re focusing now on South and Southwest.”
Wayzata, the No. 2 seed, is Hopkins likely opponent in the section finals, which will be played Thursday, March 25, most likely at Lindbergh Center. Wayzata is a dangerous opponent for any team with two future NCAA Division I players - Mara Braun (Minnesota) and Jenna Johnson (Utah) - in the starting lineup.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.