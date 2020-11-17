The Hopkins section football playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Totino-Grace has been canceled.
Totino-Grace will move on to the semifinal round Saturday, Nov. 21, against an opponent from another first-round match-up.
“The game was canceled due to COVID exposure within the [Hopkins] team,” athletic director Dan Johnson announced. “As a result, the football season has ended for Hopkins with the team finishing with a 3-3 record.”
Wins for the Royals were against Apple Valley, Forest Lake and Park Center. Their losses were to Armstrong, Farmington and Spring Lake Park.
“Our players worked very hard this season,” Hopkins head football coach John DenHartog said. “And they got to play six games.”
