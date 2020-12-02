In a conversation last week Hopkins High athlete R.J. Chakolis was asked it he would prefer to play football or wrestle when his college career gets underway next year.
“I would love to do both,” he said.
Those who have coached or been teammates of Chakolis know that dreams usually become achievements for the 5-foot-10, 210-pound high school senior. He started early in Hopkins varsity football, earning a starting spot at linebacker as an eighth-grader. Three All-West District seasons later, he is being recruited by several Division I football programs, and as a wrestler he is also in demand. He won the state Class AAA 195-pound championship as a junior last season.
If he wins his first wrestling match of the 2020-21 season, Chakolis will be Hopkins’ leader in career wins with 158. He and Alec Agate, who graduated several years ago, are tied at 157.
Hopkins football coach John DenHartog is confident Chakolis will be successful at the next level. “R.J. is the smartest high school football player I’ve been around in 30 years of coaching,” he said. “His attitude and leadership make football a better experience for everyone around him. R.J. is a great inside linebacker, and he can play other positions, too. He was our emergency quarterback this season and also played H-back and running back. When Ricky Dixon [senior running back] was out with an injury, R.J. gained 116 yards and scored three touchdowns in our 38-14 win over Park Center.”
Chakolis runs like a college fullback - emphasizing straight-forward power. As a collegiate player, either inside or outside linebacker would be his position preference.
“The biggest difference from when I started playing varsity football to now is my knowledge of the game,” Chakolis said. “And along with that, knowing where everyone on the defense should be.”
Chakolis said the best all-around game he ever played was coincidentally the final game of his high school career against Park Center. In addition to his big rushing night, with a career-high three touchdowns, he made 15 tackles. For the season, Chakolis scored six touchdowns and led the Royals in almost every defensive category.
That victory ended Hopkins’ 3-3 season. A playoff game against Totino-Grace was to be the Royals’ seventh game, but it was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation..
Coach DenHartog smiles when he thinks about Chakolis’ first year of high school football in the fall of 2016. The Hopkins coach watched Chakolis play in a seventh-grade game the previous fall. When the game was over, Chakolis asked about playing varsity the following year.
“I told R.J. he could try out if he could bench 200 pounds,” DenHartog said. So after surpassing the 200-pound mark, Chakolis was one of the first ones on the field for preseason practice.
“Coach D is a great guy,” Chakolis said when asked what it’s like to play for DenHartog. “He allowed me to play up when I was young, and he has always believed in me.”
Chakolis mentioned two other coaches who have helped him along the way - former Royals defensive coordinator Kirby Dorothy, who is now coaching defense for Shakopee, and veteran Hopkins linebackers coach Edward Burns, who has worked with Chakolis for five years.
“All the coaches at Hopkins are great to work with,” Chakolis said.
As he looks to the wrestling season - with another of his favorite coaches - Ben Tinkham, Chakolis is determined to continue as one of the state’s biggest winners and hopefully go undefeated.
One of the question marks is which weight class he will choose. He could take off some of his football weight and wrestle at 195 again, or he could avoid weight loss and even add a few pounds to compete at 220. His closest advisors, grandfather Richard Chakolis and father Happy Chakolis, have different opinions.
“My grandpa wants me to wrestle at 195, but my dad wants me to keep my football weight on and wrestle 220,” Chakolis said.
As he contemplates the decision, Chakolis has plenty of other things to do - like maintaining ‘A’ grades in school, working out three times a day and making virtual college visits via the internet. As an athlete who doesn’t like to slow down, he hopes the COVID-19 hiatus, in effect through Dec. 18 at this point, will end so he can return to the wrestling room as team captain.
