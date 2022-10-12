“We haven’t raced on an easy course all season,” Hopkins head cross country coach Mike Harris said last weekend.
Indeed, the Royals main races have been at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, the University of Minnesota Golf Course, St. Olaf College and a tough Western Minnesota track in Willmar.
That means the Royals won’t be awed when they return to Gale Woods Thursday, Oct. 13, for the Lake Conference Meet. The girls race begins at 3:40 p.m. with the boys race following at 4:10.
Coach Harris knows how tough the Lake Conference competition is from years of experience. The main powers are Wayzata, Minnetonka and the defending state Class AAA champion, Edina.
Hopkins’ girls team has two of the best runners in the state - sophomores Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein - who finished second and third respectively in the State AAA Meet at St. Olaf last November. Although they are leading runners in the state and the Midwest, the favorite for the conference race is Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky, who ran a blazing 5K time of 16:47.4 at St. Michael-Albertville’s Invitational Oct. 3.
“When Abbey is healthy, it would be difficult for anyone in the nation to beat her,” Harris said.
Wayzata is the girls team favorite for the Lake Meet, as well, with seniors Teegan Anderson and Grace Mignone giving Nechanicky strong support.
Hopkins High’s boys team has had a solid season and also shown steady improvement with senior Suhayb Ali, junior Landon Hering and eighth-grader Logan Drevlow (Sydney’s brother) in the top three spots.
“Landon has developed into a really fine athlete,” coach Harris said. “Suhayb is making his mark and Logan is someone to contend with even though he is very young. Tristan Schmanski has made a big jump this year. Hans Greenwood and Miles Harris are our fifth and sixth runners.”
The boys made a quantum leap Oct. 1 when they won the championship in the 10-team Willmar Glacial Lakes Invitational.
Sully Anez of Willmar won the individual title on his home course. Hering took second place in 16:05 and Ali placed third in 16:18.2. Drevlow was sixth in 16:39.7. Schmanski, Greenwood, Miles Harris and Avery Batala rounded out Hopkins’ top seven.
The Royals had a 65-78 victory margin over Perham. Eagan took third with 105 points.
Sydney Drevlow did not compete at Willmar, so the Royals were not a threat to state Class AA power Marshall in the team standings. Grobstein ran steady for a fifth-place finish.
Wayzata is the measuring stick for Hopkins since both schools are in Section 6AAA. Twelve days after the conference meet, that section will decide the boys and girls champions at Gale Woods Farm.
“In the conference meet, we would like to close the gap on Wayzata,” coach Harris said. The top two teams in each section qualify for the State Class AAA Meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.