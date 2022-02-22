Hopkins High boys basketball coach Kenny Novak Jr. knows there is a lot of parity in Class 4A this winter.
With the playoffs beginning in two weeks, his Royals are likely to be the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAAA behind defending state champion Wayzata, which is currently first in the Lake Conference standings.
“Park Center is probably the best team in the state,” Novak said during an interview last weekend. “They’re athletic and they can shoot it. Wayzata is probably the second best team. They have at least six kids shooting close to 50 percent from three-point range. They share the ball and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
In two games against Wayzata this season, Hopkins lost 64-61 in overtime at Hopkins and 73-62 at Wayzata. The second game, the one played at Wayzata, drew more than 3,000 fans. Because of a change in the playoff format, the highest seed [in this case Wayzata] will have the home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. So if Hopkins and Wayzata both win their quarterfinal and semifinal games, the third meeting of the season would be at Wayzata.
“I think it’s wrong to do it that way,” Novak said. The Hopkins coach would much prefer playing the game at Osseo High School, the longtime neutral court for the Section 6AAAA finals.
To prepare for playoff basketball, Novak has worked on developing depth. “We usually play 10-11 guys,” he said.
But the starters are the ones who do most of the Royals’ scoring. His two big forwards, 6-7 senior Elvis Nnaji and 6-5 junior CJ O’Hara, are skilled, physical players, who dunk with authority. Three guards - senior Tyrell Sappington, junior Max Wilson and eighth-grader Jayden Moore - complement the big men.
In its only Lake Conference game last week, Hopkins had a good rally in the second half but lost to Minnetonka 91-81 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
“After watching the film, I didn’t think it was a good game for us,” Novak said. “For us to win in the section, we have to be better defensively. We’re having too many defensive breakdowns and giving up too much penetration.”
Minnetonka led the Royals 50-38 at halftime, and that left Hopkins with a big mountain to climb.
Hopkins was down by 15 points before a rally began. Nnaji made two free throws to cut Minnetonka’s lead to 62-59, but four minutes later Minnetonka was back up by nine on a three-pointer by Alex Jones. Then Jordan Cain scored to restore a 13-point lead before the Skippers closed out the 10-point win.
Novak liked the way Hopkins put points on the board during the second-half surge. Nnaji was the high scorer against Minnetonka with 31 points and O’Hara added 21. Also in double figures were Wilson with 11 and Moore with 10.
“We are trying to get Elvis [Nnaji] to be more of a power player,” Novak said. “And he’ playing better. Jayden Moore has played very, very well, considering he’s an eighth-grader out there with older kids.”
With the loss to Minnetonka, Hopkins stood 14-8 overall and 5-4 in Lake Conference games. The Royals host Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Then at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, the Royals have a non-conference game at DeLaSalle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.