Three of the best track and field athletes in the Lake Conference this season are Hopkins seniors George Jackson, J.T. Zell and Sam Duffing.
All three of the Royal standouts racked up big points in a 78-67 Lake victory over Eden Prairie April 23 at Hopkins High Stadium as they combined for five individual-event victories.
“You could put Jackson almost anywhere in the lineup,” Eden Prairie head coach Eric Gahr said of the Kansas University recruit.
When facing a team with high-end talent like Hopkins, Gahr realizes that the Eagles have to rely on their depth.
“We have a good distance crew, two 40-foot triple-jumpers, six high-jumpers and some good hurdlers,” Gahr said. “We have enough depth in the sprints to put together good 4x100 and 4x200 relays and still compete in the open events. Josh Puetz is our leader in the throws.”
Getting to Friday’s meet at Hopkins, Jackson won the 100-meter dash in 11.14 seconds to finish two strides ahead of EP junior Takhi Vaughn, who ran 11.75. Eden Prairie also took the next four places with Moses Vah, Tyee Leske, Owen Anderson and Logan Gareis.
Jackson’s win in the 200 was a breeze, as he pulled away from the competition for a time of 22.18. EP’s Gareis was second in 24.08, followed by teammate Leske and Hopkins’ Lee Hutton.
Hopkins sophomore Daniel Espino won the 400 in 56.70. EP’s top finisher was sophomore Purujit Singh.
The 800 race was one of the best of the day, with All-Lake cross country stars Alex Gutierrez of EP and Hopkins’ Leo Goodman. Gutierrez won, but not by much, 1:58.48 to 1:58.99. Samuel Gausman of Hopkins placed third.
Hopkins went 1-2 in the 1600 with sophomores Tony Provenzano and Landon Hering. Jack Gschwendtner and Ben Van Sloun of Eden Prairie placed third and fourth. Hopkins senior captain Ben Haberman won the 3200 with a fast early-season time of 9:45.02. Isaac Hartman of EP finished second and Hopkins’ Jonathan Trudell placed third.
Duffing won both hurdles events. He took the 110 highs in 15:32. Eden Prairie earned the next four places with Tristan Lainhart, Hamza Mahamud, Evan Schmidt and Stephane Kone.
In the 300 hurdles, Duffing ran 40.12 for first. Eden Prairie again took the next four spots with Lainhart, Anthony Kitzerow, Schmidt and Braden Fletcher.
Each team won two of the four relay events.
Moving on to field events, Hopkins’ Zell pole-vaulted 14 feet for first place. Teammate Lincoln Hatlestad was second.
Zach Peterson of Hopkins, who is also the Royals’ hockey captain, won the discus with a best of 121 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Tyler Sweers was second and Eden Prairie’s Josh Puetz took third.
Puetz won the shot put with a best of 48 feet, 8.5 inches. Hopkins took the next three spots with Ashton Torfin, Javaris Thompson and Peterson.
Eden Prairie dominated the high jump with Devin Jordan, Michael Gross and Kone earning the top three spots.
EP’s Lainhart had the best triple jump of the day - 38 feet, 1.75 inches. Christian Batchlor of the Eagles finished second and Hopkins’ Fuad Hassan edged EP’s Schmidt for third place.
Gareis of Eden Prairie soared 20 feet, 4.75 inches to win the long jump. EP also took second place with Jordan making 19-3. Charles Roberts took third place for Hopkins and EP’s Batchlor finished fourth.
